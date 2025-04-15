TomTom: First quarter 2025 results

TomTom’s Chief Executive Officer, Harold Goddijn

“We had a healthy start to the year, recording growing revenues and solid strategic progress. Our Enterprise business continues to benefit from the investments we have made in our maps. With broadened capabilities and extended market reach, TomTom Orbis Maps is building commercial momentum across sectors like geospatial analytics and fleet management.

As a result of our investments, our Automotive business is well positioned to meet the evolving needs of carmakers. We are ready to provide them with easy-to-integrate products that deliver outstanding user experiences. This readiness comes at a pivotal moment, as carmakers are eager to move faster with software, provide enhanced customer value and achieve higher levels of control. In parallel, we have introduced 3D map layers that provide the high-definition data essential to support the industry’s push toward higher levels of advanced vehicle autonomy.

We are progressing in unlocking the opportunities we currently see materializing and remain confident in our long-term trajectory, even though trade tensions and subsequent uncertainty mean we need to navigate a less predictable short-term outlook.”