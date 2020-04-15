TomTom expands mapping deal with Verizon by providing maps APIs and SDKs

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced that Verizon will integrate TomTom’s Maps APIs and SDKs into its location services offering, making it easier for the developer community to build upon and integrate the platform. This agreement is an expansion of the existing TomTom and Verizon agreement, where TomTom provides location-based services to enhance Verizon’s current suite of location-based data, navigation, and intelligence.

“We look forward to continuing to build upon and evolve our product suite with TomTom’s technology,” said Jeff Frantz, executive director, Verizon Location Services. “By expanding our agreement, we are furthering our commitment to providing best-in-breed location technology for Verizon and our customers.”

Anders Truelsen, Managing Director, TomTom Enterprise said: “We’re determined to make it as easy as possible for developers to have access to our Maps APIs and SDKs so we’re delighted that Verizon is offering TomTom products to their location services customers.”

In the last quarter of 2019, the companies also announced an innovation project using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and TomTom HD Maps to help make intersections safer for emergency vehicles.

SOURCE: TomTom