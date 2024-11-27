TMD Friction publishes first ESG Report, demonstrating commitment to sustainable business practices

The leading brake friction manufacturer has prepared a holistic report summarising its global Environmental, Social, and Governance-related (ESG) accomplishments of the previous year

TMD Friction, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality brake friction solutions to the automotive and brake industries, has released its first-ever ESG report. The report details the company’s accomplishments with regards to its Environmental, Social, and Governance-related business practices. The document also includes TMD Friction’s Sustainability Roadmap 2040, a strategy outlining the company’s ambitious sustainability-related goals and objectives for the future. The publication of the company’s first ESG Report represents a milestone in TMD Friction’s transformation towards a safer and more sustainable future of mobility.

“As a leading manufacturer of brake friction solutions, we are dedicated to driving the industry forward, instigating change, and leading the way for a sustainable mobility future,” says David Baines, CEO and President at TMD Friction. “By focusing on decarbonisation, ensuring due diligence, and fostering an inclusive workplace, we aim to create a more sustainable automotive value chain.”

Reducing landfill waste and improving employee well-being

TMD Friction’s ESG report highlights the progress the company has made with regards to environmentalism and ethical business practices. For example, the company reduced the amount of waste it sent to landfills by 41 per cent between 2021 and 2023, exceeding its initial target to reduce waste to landfill by 20 per cent in 2023.

In the same period, improvements in employee health and safety resulted in 46 per cent fewer Lost Time Accidents (LTA) as well as a 61 per cent decrease in lost work hours due to accidents and injury in 2023. An Employee Assistance Programme was also rolled out worldwide to support employee health and wellbeing.

Innovations in energy consumption

TMD Friction undertook several initiatives to reduce its energy consumption as well as transition to renewable energy in 2023. From 2021 to 2023, the company’s overall global energy consumption decreased by 17%, while in 2023, it partnered with Iberdrola, one of Europe’s top electricity companies, to increase the proportion of renewable electricity powering its operations. Through this partnership, TMD Friction is already well on its way to meeting one of its key energy goals: to source 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

In addition, in 2023, the company installed 1,101 solar panels on the roof of its factory in Valencia, Spain. The new photovoltaic panels covered approximately 15 per cent of the facility’s energy needs in 2023. Overall, the share of renewable energy used across global operations increased by over 100,000 MW.

A long history of sustainability

As a leader within its field, TMD Friction has been at the forefront of bringing innovative products to market that reduce emissions and environmental impact. In its product portfolio, the brake friction manufacturer was the first company to supply copper free brake pads for high performance vehicles. It was also the first company to introduce lightweight brake pads for commercial vehicles into the aftermarket under its Textar brand. The company was part of the working group which helped shape the new Euro 7 emissions standard, which passed into law earlier this year, and is now actively developing solutions to reduce brake dust emissions. TMD Friction was also instrumental in the development of the Eco-Table, a set of ecological/environmental classification standards for friction materials, which is a universally recognised standard today.

Furthermore, the company’s regional offices have a long history of partnering with local schools, engaging in litter clean-up activities, and donating to local charities around the globe.

“Although our sustainability journey did not start with the report, the report does represent a significant step forward,” says Lynn Edwards, Vice President of HSE and Sustainability at TMD Friction.

Sustainability Roadmap sets ambitious objectives for the future

Included in the ESG Report is TMD Friction’s Sustainability Roadmap 2040, a strategy outlining clear, measurable ESG-related objectives for the future. The goals cover all types of ESG-related improvements, from reducing energy usage and landfill waste, to improving employee wellness and expanding responsible sourcing. The company aims to improve the sustainability of its products by using 100 per cent recyclable packaging by 2040 as well as completely phasing out the use of copper in all new developments by 2025.

“At TMD Friction, we always try to go above and beyond the minimum requirements and exceed expectations with our products, so we wanted our sustainability strategy to do exactly the same. That’s why we released our first-ever ESG Report,” says Lynn Edwards, Vice President of HSE and Sustainability at TMD Friction. “With the report, we wish to celebrate what we’ve accomplished so far while also setting ambitious goals for the future. This report represents the next step in our sustainability journey to inform our customers, suppliers and partners about what we’re doing with regards to sustainability. We want to demonstrate to our customers that we are continually improving our products for tomorrow’s mobility landscape and showcase how we are an ethical business. The ESG Report is our proof.”

The full ESG Report is available for download on the TMD Friction website: https://tmdfriction.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/TMD-ESG-report-2024.pdf

SOURCE: TMD Friction