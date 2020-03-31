TMC announces organizational, senior management, and personnel changes

On April 1, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) intends to make the following organizational, senior management, and personnel changes.
Organizational changes
Changes in areas of responsibility for senior management (Senior General Manager level and above)
|Name
|Current
|New
|Kazunari Kumakura
|Purchasing Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
|Purchasing Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
Purchasing Management Div. (concurrent General Manager)
|Yoji Matsuyama
|Purchasing Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
Purchasing Management Div. (concurrent General Manager)
|Purchasing Group (Deputy Chief Officer)
Please click here to view the full press release.
SOURCE: Toyota