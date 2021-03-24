TMC announces changes to executive structure

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announced today that it plans to implement changes to the executive structure as described below, effective on the day of TMC’s 117th Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting.

The formal appointment of board members and audit and supervisory board members will be formalized after approval at the 117th Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting. There are no scheduled changes to the audit and supervisory board members. The formal assignment of board members with specific titles, and the appointment of board members with the legal status to represent TMC (representative directors), will be made at the board of directors meeting following the 117th Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting. The resignation of board members leaving their current posts will become official on the day of the 117th Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting.

1. New Member of the Board of Directors