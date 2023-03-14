TI Fluid Systems finalizes plans to expand Auburn Hills headquarters and build next e-Mobility Innovation Center

TI Fluid Systems has finalized its plans to enhance its corporate headquarters and build its next e-Mobility Innovation Center (eMIC)

TI Fluid Systems (TIFS), a leading global supplier of automotive fluid systems technology, has finalized plans to expand its corporate offices and build a brand new next e-Mobility Innovation Center (eMIC) at its headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

The plans were made possible owing to TIFS’ renewal of its lease at the Fieldstone Industrial Complex. The terms of the renewal enable TIFS to expand its presence by 48,000 square feet, providing the space to build its next eMIC, as well as expand and modernize its existing corporate offices. The existing Auburn Hills Tech Center will be closed and its capabilities moved to the new space.

Construction of the state-of-the-art Auburn Hills eMIC forms part of TI Fluid Systems’ strategic roll-out of five such centers across key global markets to cement the company’s position as a trusted thermal management technology partner for OEMs all over the world. The first center, located in Rastatt, Germany, opened in April 2022, with further projects in China, Japan and Korea planned for completion in 2024.

The Auburn Hills eMIC will follow the successful blueprint of Rastatt, uniting six core competencies – virtual engineering, design, processing, prototyping, product testing, and vehicle testing – under one roof and harnessing the power of digitalization. This will enable TI Fluid Systems’ engineers to efficiently design, develop, simulate and visualize thermal management systems and components for electrified vehicles, streamlining product development cycles for customers.

The new facility will feature three vehicle lifts and 30 electric vehicle charging stations, as well as housing an injection molder. With the equipment onsite TI Fluid Systems will be able to produce protoype components using 3D-printed plastic tools created, as well as fully functioning injection molded parts.

Hans Dieltjens, President and CEO of TI Fluid Systems, said, “Building a brand-new e-Mobility Innovation Center is part of our long-term mission to embrace change and encourage innovation. It is in these facilities where we will develop our next generation of products and technologies to support our customers’ shift to electrified vehicles, and so we are very excited to take on this ambitious project.

“Having our corporate offices on the same site as one of our state-of-the-art eMICs is an important step in the development of TI Fluid Systems, and we are looking forward to welcoming our customers to our updated home before the end of the year.”

TIFS has occupied the site at Fieldstone Industrial Complex since January 2016. The facility currently features three floors of office space, dining and fitness facilities, collaboration areas, and a spacious lobby to display its products. The business employed the services of commercial real estate advisory firm Savills to initiate the renewal, with Savills’ experienced team leading the negotiations and brokering the sale of the facility to development firm REDICO to facilitate the expansion.

SOURCE: TI Fluid Systems