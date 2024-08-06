Three Panasonic Automotive plants in Japan celebrate 50 years of operation

Panasonic Automotive Systems today announced the three main plants in Japan celebrated 50 years of operation.

Under our corporate vision, the “Joy in Motion” Design Company, we aim to create new mobility experiences by leveraging Panasonic Group’s accumulated technologies and expertise in home appliances and digital AV. We will help build a world in which all people, including drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists, can move comfortably and with peace of mind, with mobility that is comfortable for the earth through environmental contributions.

Comments from Masanori Minamio, Executive Officer of Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (in charge of manufacturing, logistics, quality, environment, and safety) “This 50th anniversary celebration at the Matsumoto, Tsuruga, and Shirakawa plants was only possible thanks to the understanding and support of our customers, car manufacturers, suppliers of parts and materials, and the local communities where our plants are located. We would like to express our deepest gratitude. We are the first company in the Panasonic Group to achieve virtually zero CO 2 emissions at all of our sites (https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/en230127-2). Our energy conservation activities have further evolved, and our energy consumption reductions have exceeded 3% per year. We were also able to halve the supply chain lead time*1 at all of our plants in Japan. These initiatives have strengthened our ability to deliver necessary goods to customers when and as needed and have also made a significant contribution to the company’s management by optimizing inventories and improving cash flow. These three plants celebrating their 50th anniversary play leading roles in manufacturing, each with its own unique strengths. Matsumoto’s adaptability allows for concurrent development. Tsuruga’s upstream processes connect devices and technologies. Shirakawa’s semiconductor technology capabilities can carry out manufacturing that no other company can match. We will continue our efforts to create even greater value and contribute to society by further developing and integrating the technological capabilities we have cultivated through our diverse manufacturing.”

The three plants are practicing cutting-edge manufacturing in their respective production items and are also playing the role of mother plants*2 for our overseas plants around the world. Aiming to celebrate our 100th anniversary in operation, the three plants will continue to evolve through friendly competition in technology and skills.

*1 Supply chain lead time: The time from receipt of demand information from car manufacturers to shipment of our products.

*2 Mother plant: With overseas factories as the children, the central factory is responsible for accelerating growth based on its unique technology and know-how. It also plays the role of accepting and training human resources from overseas.

Features and overview of the Matsumoto Plant:

The Matsumoto Plant is a global leader at the forefront of the Panasonic Group’s in-vehicle manufacturing. In addition to manufacturing cutting-edge in-vehicle products that create comfortable cabin spaces, such as IVI (In Vehicle Infotainment), display audio, and car navigation systems, the plant develops new manufacturing methods and trains the next generation of manufacturing leaders.

Start of operation: April 1974

Location: 5652 Sasaga, Matsumoto-City, Nagano

Site area: 69,000 m 2 , building area: 27,400 m 2

, building area: 27,400 m Products: IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment), display audio, car navigation systems, etc.

Features and overview of Tsuruga Plant:

The Tsuruga Plant designs, develops, and manufactures in-vehicle switches and sensors. Its mission is to connect people and vehicles through its products and to provide new value to the vehicle interior space. The manufacturing site uses the latest digital capabilities to visualize waste and stagnation by using AI to analyze videos captured by 360-degree cameras, and makes daily improvements based on individual suggestions and ideas.

Start of operation: July 1974

Location: 26-1-1 Doh, Tsuruga-City, Fukui

Site area: 45,700 m 2 , building area: 28,400 m 2

, building area: 28,400 m Products: In-vehicle switches, back and corner sensors, head-up displays, etc.

Features and overview of the Shirakawa Plant:

The Shirakawa Plant employs powerful mass production technologies that support product evolution. As the core plant of three global bases, it is responsible for the mass production development and manufacturing of in-vehicle cameras and ETC in-vehicle equipment in collaboration with the China and Mexico bases. The plant contributes to the creation of a safer and more secure mobility society through the advancement of safe driving systems that reduce the number of traffic accidents and the burden on drivers, and through the linkage of automobiles and people’s lives.

Start of operation: April 1974

Location: 15 Shirasaka Ushimizu, Shirakawa-City, Fukushima

Site area: 30,739m 2 , building area: 10,343m 2

, building area: 10,343m Products: In-vehicle cameras, ETC in-vehicle equipment, etc.

