The voyage of rediscovery of the Ferrari Portofino M begins

The voyage of (re)discovery of the Ferrari Portofino M begins today. The new model represents a significant evolution of the Ferrari Portofino with a more powerful engine and the journey begins at the same location on the Italian Riviera where its forebear was presented on 23 August 2017. A dedicated shoot in Portofino shows off its sleek, sporty lines which have been refined through revamped front and rear bumpers.

This evolution of the Ferrari Portofino – where the ‘M’ stands for ‘modified’ to stress the technical enhancements concerning the car’s performance – comes with a wealth of significant developments, including a powertrain capable of delivering 620 cv, new eight-speed gearbox and a five-position Manettino with ‘Race’ mode for an even more engaging driving experience.

The shoot was an opportunity to flaunt the Portofino M’s perfect proportions and exceptional versatility. Retractable Hard Top (RHT) technology ensures its appeal as a genuine coupé with the roof up and a true spider with the roof down for an unprecedented combination of authentic GT performance and driving pleasure.

SOURCE: Ferrari