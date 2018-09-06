The stakes are high: inside the team developing Ford’s new generation of electric vehicles

By Darren Palmer, Ford Team Edison Global Product Development Director

You’d think after 28 years of working for the same company that nothing would surprise me. I’ve been fortunate enough to work for Ford across many amazing teams on many exciting assignments, most recently leading development of the next-generation Mustang. But earlier this year I received a call that would challenge everything I thought I knew about Ford and our future. I was asked to lead product development for a brand-new team, Ford Team Edison, focusing exclusively on electrified vehicles for both Ford and Lincoln. And to be successful, this new team had to be willing to challenge every truth and every process we had developed over the course of our careers.

Click here to read the full post on Medium.

SOURCE: FORD