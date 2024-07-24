The new Transporter: The interior – A perfect workplace for professionals on the go

The 7th-generation Transporter has a fully revamped interior which takes the iconic layout of the predecessor model into the modern era

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles opens the door to the interior of its new Transporter. Every detail is new, and yet still seems familiar. There’s a good reason for this: “The Volkswagen van became an icon because form and function were in perfect harmony from the very beginning. We have taken this harmony to new heights with the new Transporter, and designed an interior that transposes the layout of the successful T6.1 into modern times,” says Albert Kirzinger, Chief Designer at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. Kirzinger continues: “The high-quality interior of our new Transporter generation consistently combines well thought-out features, hard-wearing materials and stylish design elements.”

Designed for optimum efficiency: The developers have focused on maximising the usability of the interior. The Chief Designer adds: “Our new Transporter has a visually harmonious cockpit landscape. What’s worth noting here is that we have purposely supplemented or combined the wide range of digital functions with physical controls – in the form of easy-to-use hardkeys. This is because the Transporter is a tool, a vehicle for professionals. They need everything to be straightforward to use so that they can work efficiently. And this can only be achieved if form and function are in perfect harmony, as I said before. This is what we have created with the new Transporter. So T6.1 drivers who are switching to the new version will need just a few minutes to get to grips with operating their new vehicle. But that’s not all: our new version is even easier to operate, which is exactly what we were aiming for.”

Every detail just right: The new Transporter is started via the starter button for the Keyless Start system next to the 12-inch digital instruments and the 13-inch infotainment display. Located just below is the steering column selector lever for the automatic transmission, which is either standard or optional depending on the drive system. Moving the position of the selector lever has created more legroom. As before, the gear lever for the manual gearbox is located in the centre console. The standard multifunction steering wheel is equipped with clearly arranged buttons. The infotainment system volume is adjusted using the steering wheel or a classic rotary knob. The handbrake lever has been discontinued and replaced by a switch for the parking brake located in the centre of the dash panel. This creates space in the footwell. Easy to reach: large cup holders at the front of the centre console (depending on equipment). There are additional cup holders and practical stowage compartments for items of all kinds in the upper part of the dash panel. Albert Kirzinger says: “We’ve really used every nook and cranny to maximise functionality. The result is an ergonomically perfect workplace with a clean, stylish look. The high dash panel and the naturally high seating position create the typical Volkswagen van feeling when on board.”

Power for every device: Depending on the wheelbase and roof version, the new Transporter offers a load compartment of between 5.8 and 9.0 m3 and space for up to three Euro pallets. In addition, this state-of-the-art commercial vehicle has a range of charging points to make sure that all tradespeople, service providers, couriers and emergency services have the power they need to operate equipment. These electrical interfaces include not only USB-A, USB-C and 12V sockets, but also charging options for 230V devices if desired. In the diesel versions, the 230V socket (400 W) is always located on the driver’s seat frame. Transporters with electric and plug-in hybrid drives can be equipped with two additional sockets in the area of the D-pillars; in this case, all three 230V connection points provide a total output of 2,300 W. This means that there is a suitable power source on board the new van for almost every electrical device – from laptops to circular saws.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles