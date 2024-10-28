The new Talent Campus at BMW Group Plant Leipzig: Apprenticeships and training under one roof

16 million euros invested in future of Leipzig site

Every year 65 young people start their vocational training at BMW Group Plant Leipzig. In the future, more than 6,200 employees a year will develop their skills too, in specifically tailored courses and seminars. For the first time, Leipzig’s new Talent Campus brings together vocational training and skills development – under one roof. The new building officially opened on 25 October.

The Talent Campus offers 6,000 m2 of space in total across two floors. For those doing their vocational training, it is equipped with automotive, CNC, mechatronics and mechanical workshops as well as spaces for pneumatics, mechatronics and IT/AR/VR. For employees undergoing skills development, it offers e-mobility workshops for SPS control technologies, robotics and automation as well as practical training multifunctional spaces and seminar rooms. The entire building is designed to be accessible and, along with all the equipment, it came in at an investment of 16 million euros.

Nicole Haft-Zboril, Head of BMW Group Real Estate Management: “This new Talent Campus is an investment in a flexible, needs-focused training infrastructure at our Leipzig site. The construction project has been successfully completed – thanks in large part to our collaboration with our partner, the City of Leipzig – and the building has been handed over in time for the start of the academic year.”

The Talent Campus offers training and development for a wide range of participants, from apprentices to managers. Courses and programmes centre on working with high-voltage electricity for new battery systems and on digitalisation, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence, to develop the skills that will be vital in the car industry of the future. Moritz Kippenberger, Head of BMW Group Training and Qualification: “To rise to the challenges that lie ahead, we need new skills and abilities. At the BMW Group, we are preparing and supporting all our employees by giving them the training and education they need to make the BMW Group electric, digital and circular. It’s a change process that we are undertaking with them rather than without them.”

BMW Group Plant Leipzig is steadily growing in terms of employees, buildings and production volume. When it opened in 2005, it employed around 2,600 people. Today there are over 6,000. Plant Director Petra Peterhänsel: “Investments in training and development are key to the transformation of our industry. We are securing the future of our site by fostering young talent and offering attractive skills development options to keep our longer-standing employees with us on our journey to electric and digital mobility.”

Training and education has always been important and integral to the BMW Group’s culture. Over the last three years, the training rate at Plant Leipzig has risen by 44 percent. The site currently offers five apprenticeships: production mechanic, IT system electronics technician, automotive mechatronics technician, mechatronics technician and industrial mechanic. This year BMW Group Plant Leipzig is also home to the state of Saxony’s Best Apprentice.

Jens Köhler, Works Council Chairman at Plant Leipzig: “Training has been an integral part of our history ever since the plant was established. I am proud that by opening this Talent Campus, we are establishing training and education at our plant with a physical entity on our premises. We have enabled a cutting-edge learning environment that offers practical, hands-on training and is a fundamental component of our site.”

To ensure it has the skills it needs for the years ahead, the BMW Group has long been systematically identifying training needs, to be properly prepared for the future of individual mobility.

SOURCE: BMW Group