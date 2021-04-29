The new Renault Trafic Combi and the new Renault SpaceClass: for an even more enjoyable driving experience

Renault unveils its brand new Trafic range of people movers with two models, to cover all your needs

Renault unveils its brand new Trafic range of people movers with two models, to cover all your needs. The New Trafic comes as either Combi, for numerous passengers, or SpaceClass, for transporting VIP customers. The Trafic’s DNA is now stronger than ever with a more powerful look, an optimized interior, more motors to choose from, and safer performance.

With more than two million vehicles sold in 40 years, Renault is strengthening the DNA of its iconic Trafic with more design, performance, and safety, starting with its passenger transport versions. The New Trafic Combi, for passenger transport, and the New SpaceClass, for transporting VIP customers, are more elegant with a more expressive design, new driver-assistant systems, and a broader range of engines. These vehicles are very much part of the private car owner universe. Given that they have been designed for local governments and large families, VIP transport services and customers looking for adventure, everyone is bound to find just what they are looking for. As for the commercial version of the New Trafic, you will discover it at the end of 2021.

Jean-Baptiste Mauduit, Commercial Director Vans, Groupe Renault

The New Trafic Combi is particularly suited for large families, and companies and local governments that provide people moving services. It fulfils the need for more modular seating, without compromising on comfort and storage.

The New SpaceClass is for the more discerning customer, one looking for versatility, space, and exclusive comfort.

Tour companies and VIP transport specialists will enjoy the SpaceClass Signature version that comes fitted with leather upholstery and a business-class interior. It can be effortlessly turned into a truly mobile living-room (with space for up to five people in face-to-face seating) with a removable central-table and individual, sliding swivel seats.

Customers looking for a getaway will find just what they need with the SpaceClass Escapade version. Designed as a recreational vehicle, the bench seat is easily converted into a bed (up to 1.90m long). The removable table and additional reading light on the side make it the perfect companion for a stress-free getaway.

The New Trafic Combi and the New SpaceClass will be available from May 2021.

SOURCE: Renault Group