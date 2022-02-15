The new PEUGEOT 308, Women’s World Car of the Year 2022 in the Urban Vehicle category

Excellence and passion: this is what the members of the global jury of the Women's World Car of the Year are rewarding, having just named the new PEUGEOT 308 Urban Car of the Year

Excellence and passion: this is what the members of the global jury of the Women’s World Car of the Year are rewarding, having just named the new PEUGEOT 308 Urban Car of the Year. “Excellence in terms of safety, driving, technology, design, environmental efficiency and value for money”, perfectly embodied by the new PEUGEOT model, according to the 56 – exclusively female – jurors from 40 countries and 5 continents that make up the WWCOTY. In its twelfth year, the jury appraised no less than 65 candidates launched between 1st January and 31st December 2021.

Linda Jackson, CEO of the PEUGEOT brand, declared: “The fact that the new PEUGEOT 308 has been named best urban vehicle of the year 2022 by a jury made up exclusively of women, and from very different geographical backgrounds, demonstrates the relevance of PEUGEOT’s strategic choices. Its unique appearance, the excellence of its technology, the emotions felt while driving it and its range of engines, both electrified and internal combustion, make the PEUGEOT 308 an ideal choice for customers in every country in the world.”

After identifying the winning models in six separate categories (Urban Vehicle, Family SUV, Family Car, Large SUV, Sports Car and 4×4), the 56 members of the jury will elect their final Women’s World Car of the Year in early March. The result of their vote will be announced around 8th March, International Women’s Day.

Two silhouettes of the new PEUGEOT 308 are available: 5-door compact saloon and SW estate. Designed to be highly efficient, the PEUGEOT 308 can be powered by low-emission petrol (110 and 130 hp.) or diesel (130 hp.) engines, as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains (180 and 225 hp.). Pure electric models will also be launched next year.

If the exterior design of the PEUGEOT 308 is appealing, its interior is also convincing, thanks to the special care taken with its quality, its latest-generation digital interfaces and the unique ergonomics of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit, recognisable by all with its compact steering wheel, which offers a more intuitive and direct driving experience.

After the double victory in 2021 of the PEUGEOT 2008 (Urban SUV category) and PEUGEOT 208 (Urban Vehicle category), the PEUGEOT 308 is the Brand’s third vehicle to win a WWCOTY category in just two years (more information: www.womensworldcoty.com).

SOURCE: Stellantis