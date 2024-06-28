The new MINI Aceman SE in favoured Trim: Powerful crossover with all-electric drive

The compact external dimensions of the MINI Aceman make the progressive crossover model an agile companion in urban areas

The compact external dimensions of the MINI Aceman make the progressive crossover model an agile companion in urban areas. With five seats at just under four meters length and generous space, it bridges the gap between MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman. The Favoured Trim underlines the strong character of the youngest member of the MINI family particularly expressively.

With its all-electric drive, progressive crossover proportions and innovative digital features, the MINI Aceman brings a breath of fresh air to the premium small car segment. The MINI Aceman SE (combined power consumption: 14.7-14.0 kWh/100 km in accordance with WLTP; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km; CO2 class: A; range in km according to WLTP: 384 — 405) achieves a torque of 330 Nm with 160 kW/218 hp. As a result, the vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds. With a range of 405 kilometres in the WLTP test cycle, the MINI Aceman SE is also ideally equipped for trips beyond the city limits.

The brand-typical direct steering underlines the agile and dynamic driving behaviour. Innovative driver assistance systems assist with steering and lane keeping and contribute to the superior driving experience in the MINI Aceman. The Parking Assistant Professional detects possible parking spaces even more precisely and, if desired, automatically takes over the entire parking process for even more convenience.

A high-voltage battery with 54.2 kWh energy content supplies the efficient electric motor and can be charged with up to 95 kW DC at fast charging stations. This means that just under 30 minutes is enough to increase the battery capacity from 10 percent to 80 percent. 11 kW of power is available via alternating current.

Extremely compact and charismatic.

The very short overhangs make the MINI Aceman particularly agile in urban traffic. The classic division of body, surrounding window graphics and roof is reinterpreted. A flush transition between vehicle body and glass surfaces as well as flat integrated door handles optimize aerodynamic properties for greater range.

The crossover model is available in four different trims. In combination with the model-specific colour Rebel Red, the progressive design in Favoured Trim looks particularly distinctive. The roof and mirror caps in jet black create contrasting accents. Combined with its robust contours and athletic stand, the MINI Aceman radiates a self-confident presence.

An absolute unique selling point of the MINI Aceman are the distinctively shaped wheel arches with their long, stretched out design and steep downturn. Equipped with standard roof rails and a fold-out trailer hitch, visually highlighted wheels in sizes 17 inches to 19 inches, and skid protection on the front, rear and sides of the vehicle, the MINI Aceman demonstrates versatility and a spirit of adventure.

Purist design and contemporary driving comfort in the interior.

The minimally designed cockpit of the MINI Aceman cites the classic Mini by inventor Sir Alec Issigonis. The high-resolution OLED display in the centre and the characteristic toggle switch strip below offer the driver and passenger convenient handling with plenty of freedom. The modern form language continues in the curved surfaces of the dashboard covered with knitted material. In Favoured Trim, the petrol-coloured textile with an orange colour gradient extends to the inside of the door. The sports seats made of Vescin in dark petrol with accent stitching can be selected to match.

Comfortable shoulder dimensions and generous legroom give the bright cockpit an open and spacious atmosphere. The panoramic glass roof supports this effect by providing additional brightness from above. The spacious rear seat offers room for three passengers. The backrest of the rear row of seats, which can be folded down at a ratio of 60:40, allows the luggage compartment to be expanded from a volume of 300 litres to up to 1,005 litres, as needed.

Innovative technology for a new driving experience.

The OLED display with a high-quality glass surface has a diameter of 240 mm. All driving functions can be controlled intuitively via touch or voice with the central instrument. At the top of the display, the driver has a direct view of the speed and battery level at all times. The menu items Navigation, Media, Telephone and Climate can always be selected directly at the bottom of the display.

With the emotional MINI Experience Modes, the interior of the MINI Aceman can be expanded with immersive user experiences. Depending on the selected Experience Mode, two projector units emit special lighting graphics onto the dashboard. The ambient lighting throughout the interior adapts accordingly. The newly created MINI Driving Sounds reinforce the experience of all-electric mobility.

Advanced assistance systems for relaxed driving.

The Driving Assistant Plus expands the MINI Aceman with a steering and lane assistant for lateral guidance. Comfortable and cooperative steering helps the driver stay in lane. The increased comfort offered by the system combines relaxed and superior control of the vehicle and at the same time relieves the driver of the monotonous and less demanding aspects of driving. Equipped as standard, the Trailer Assistant helps you park with a trailer and provides information on the required steering wheel angle when reversing.

Twelve ultrasonic sensors and four surround view cameras assist the MINI Aceman during automatic parking processes. The new remote parking function of the optional Parking Assistant Professional makes it possible to park the vehicle via smartphone. With this function, the MINI Aceman automatically moves out of the parking space and makes it easier to get into the car if lateral space is too tight.

For a convenient and personalized vehicle experience, the smartphone becomes the key and makes car sharing easier. With the innovative MINI Digital Key Plus option, the front and rear lights start the welcome projection as soon as the driver is less than three meters away, and the doors unlock automatically. The digital key can be transferred to several users and replaces the transfer of the classic vehicle key.

SOURCE: BMW Group