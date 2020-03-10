The new Mercedes-Benz Vito and eVito Tourer: attractive upgrade for the van with the star

It is a proven specialist for the trades, commerce and service: the success of the Mercedes-Benz Vito is based on strengths such as versatility, flexibility and a balanced price/performance ratio. Extensively updated, the new version is now even more attractive. Highlights include the locally emission-free eVito Tourer (combined power consumption: 26.2 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 0 g/km)[1] with a high-torque electric machine and up to 421-kilometres range[2], [3] as well as the new, efficient and powerful four-cylinder diesel generation of the OM 654 engine family. New products and features in infotainment and the assistance systems as well as enhancements in the design round off the facelift. The new Mercedes-Benz Vito can be ordered as of 01 April 2020. The prices start at 22,598.10 euros (incl. 19 % VAT in Germany) for a Vito panel van in the equipment line Worker. The eVito Tourer follows in the summer of 2020.

The highlights of the 2020 facelift:

eVito Tourer with 150 kW and 421-kilometre range 1, 2

New OM 654 engine generation, incl. 176 kW top major assembly with passenger car registration

AIRMATIC air suspension

More safety thanks to DISTRONIC and Active Brake Assist

Improved reversing camera

Digital rear-view mirror

New infotainment portfolio

Enhanced vehicle interior and new seat covers

Radiator grille in new look

Since its launch, the Mercedes-Benz Vito, which is produced in Vitoria, Spain, has been the epitome of a versatile mid-size van. More than 508,000 units of this current third generation have been sold since its introduction in autumn 2014. Thanks to its versatility the Vito is an established partner for SMEs, in particular those with up to five vehicles. More than 70 percent of all Mercedes-Benz Vito vehicles are used in such conditions.

Pia Herkewitz, Product/Marketing Management Mercedes-Benz Midsize Vans, adds: “The extensive range of new assistance systems and the new engine generation continues the Vito’s success story and makes it even more attractive. The Vito is still uncompromising when it comes to operating costs or the desire for low emissions. As before, the payload and diversity of variants are among the best in the segment. The new infotainment offerings also meet the increased demands of our commercial customers.”

“The new Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer sets benchmarks in its segment with regard to everyday suitability and usability. Thanks to the rapid charging function and to a higher range –compared to its predecessor – it can be used flexible. It underscores our idea of a locally emission-free van,” explains Benjamin Kaehler, Head of eDrive@VANs at Mercedes-Benz Vans.

The new eVito Tourer: emission-free specialist for passenger transportation

The mobility revolution is already having an increasingly marked impact on urban traffic. In order to keep traffic moving over the last mile in the future, the purely electric drive of medium-sized vans is the next sensible step. With the eVito in 2018 and the eSprinter in 2019, Mercedes-Benz Vans took on an early pioneering role for emission-free, commercial goods traffic in the urban environment. The driving performance and range of the now unveiled eVito Tourer define a new dimension and fulfil all requirements: be it as a hotel shuttle, as an MPV taxi or vehicle for ride-sharing services.

The new Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer takes on the autonomous look of its brothers with a combustion engine. But beneath the dynamic front with a charging connection in the bumper at the front left is the electric drivetrain (eATS), which powers the front wheels with a peak output of 150 kW. The electric motor, the transmission with fixed transmission ratios, the cooling system and the power electronics form a compact unit. The energy is stored in

a lithium-ion battery in the vehicle’s underbody. It is configured low down and centrally, which has a positive effect on the eVito Tourer handling. The top speeds of 140 km/h with standard and 160 km/h with special equipment ensure rapid progress both in and out of urban traffic.

Fast charging – wide range

The Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer comes as standard with a water-cooled on-board charger with alternating current with an output of 11 kW. This means that it is also prepared for AC charging at home or public charging stations.

The new eVito Tourer can be charged via the CCS-charging connection in the bumper on the front left side. It enables DC charging. Therefore, the eVito Tourer, with a maximum output of up to 110 kW, can be charged from 10-80 % in

under 45 minutes at a rapid charging station. The battery with a usable capacity of 90 kWh facilitates a range of 421 kilometers1,2.

Thanks to its intelligent operation strategy, the Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer also charges its batteries when driving. In overrun or braking mode the mechanical rotation is transformed into electrical energy and used for charging the high-voltage battery (recuperation). Drivers have a huge influence on recuperation. They can influence the recuperation performance via gearshift paddles behind the steering wheel. An especially efficient and comfortable driving style is enabled by a new feature of the eVito Tourer: The recuperation state D Auto . In keeping with the maxim “drive with an anticipatory style and save”, traffic sign recognition and information from the safety assistance systems are networked and the strength of recuperation is adjusted depending on the situation and in real time.

Moreover, three driving programs allow the customer to choose individually, and with the press of one button, between comfort and maximum range.

As practical as its brothers with a conventional drive

As the battery is housed in the underbody the load compartment offers unrestricted use. The eVito Tourer thus meets the most discerning requirements regarding functionality and variability and covers virtually all applications in passenger transportation. The locally emission-free van can be ordered in two different lengths: in the basic version with a total length of 5140 millimetres or in an extra-long version measuring 5370 millimetres.

Taxi companies benefit from features such as the diverse seat configurations. With two rear bench seats the eVito Tourer becomes a comfortable shuttle vehicle with an agile and especially quiet driving experience to meet all the requirements when it comes to contemporary passenger transportation. Thanks to its flexible seating configuration the eVito Tourer can be equipped with up to nine seats or face-to-face seating.

Charging infrastructure: advice and practical implementation

Alongside analysis and advice, Mercedes-Benz Vans also offers hardware solutions for charging infrastructure: for individual customers, the Mercedes-Benz Wallbox Home, featuring a compact, high-quality design, is available through Parts Sales. It must be installed by a competent electrician – who can be chosen freely by the customer – in accordance with local regulations. Even more comprehensive is the offering for customers with more than two vehicles at one location: with the charging infrastructure offering for fleet customers, Mercedes-Benz Vans supports vehicle fleets – together with selected partners – from advice and location preparation, installation of the charging hardware, right through to maintenance and support.

Specific Mercedes PRO connect Services for electric vehicle fleets

Drivers of an eVito Tourer also benefit from the Mercedes PRO connect connectivity solutions. The “Digital eVan Management” Connectivity Package features two services. Thanks to the “Remote eCharging” service, customers have the possibility to set the temperature in the vehicle interior before they even start their journey. Therefore, the full battery charge is available at the begin of the journey. Using the Mercedes PRO connect App, drivers can remotely program when they would like to begin their journey and thus specify how the vehicle temperature should be adjusted ahead of time. Besides the driver, the fleet manager also receives all relevant information on the battery charge level and climate control in the Vehicle Management Tool. Programming is possible directly via Mercedes PRO. This has no influence on the range, as the charging current is used for pre-entry climate control.

For fleet customers in Germany, an optional intelligent charging solution is available which features networking of the vehicle and a compatible charging station. The Mercedes PRO “Intelligent eCharging” service[4] enables fleet managers to avoid or at least reduce load spikes and save costs via the optimised electrical connection output.

Technical data of the Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer

CO 2 emissions 0 g/km Electrical consumption (combined)1 26.2 kWh/100 km Range (combined)2, 3 421 km Charging time at a wallbox or at a public charging station (AC charging, 11 kW) Charging time at a rapid charging station: DC charging, 50 kW DC charging, 110 kW 10-80 % in approximately 80 min 10-80 % in < 45 min Drive system Front-wheel drive Output (peak) 150 kW (204 hp) Output (duration) 70 kW (95 hp) Max. torque 362 Nm Battery Lithium-ion Battery energy content (usable) 90 kWh Energy content of battery

(installed) 100 kWh Lengths 5140 mm, 5370 mm Luggage compartment Long: 999 l, extra-long: 1,390 l Maximum speed 140 km/h (standard), 160 km/h (optional) GVW 3,500 kilograms

Large selection of drives – even more powerful and more efficient with new engines

The facelift coincides with the availability of the four-cylinder 2.0-litre OM 654 diesel engine for all variants of the Mercedes-Benz Vito with rear-wheel drive. It is familiar from the Mercedes-Benz Cars engine portfolio and has

been optimised for efficiency and emissions. The new engine generation had previously only been available for the Vito Tourer. Commercial vehicle customers can choose from the following four output categories, exemplary

for a Vito panel van:

The Vito 110 CDI with 75 kW (102 hp) and 270 Nm torque

(combined fuel consumption 6.5-6.4 l/100 km, CO 2 combined emissions 172-169 g/km)[5]

with 75 kW (102 hp) and 270 Nm torque (combined fuel consumption 6.5-6.4 l/100 km, CO combined emissions 172-169 g/km)[5] The Vito 114 CDI with 100 kW (136 hp) and 330 Nm torque

(combined fuel consumption 6.6-5.8 l/100 km, CO 2 combined emissions 173-154 g/km) 5

with 100 kW (136 hp) and 330 Nm torque (combined fuel consumption 6.6-5.8 l/100 km, CO combined emissions 173-154 g/km) The Vito 116 CDI with 120 kW (163 hp) and 380 Nm torque

(combined fuel consumption 6.4-5.8 l/100 km, CO 2 combined emissions 169-156 g/km) 5

with 120 kW (163 hp) and 380 Nm torque (combined fuel consumption 6.4-5.8 l/100 km, CO combined emissions 169-156 g/km) The Vito 119 CDI with 140 kW (190 hp) and 440 Nm torque

(combined fuel consumption 6.4-5.8 l/100 km, CO 2 combined emissions 169-154 g/km)5

And – as the new top engine in its class – for the Vito Tourer and the Vito Mixto registered as a passenger car the Vito 124 CDI with 176 kW (239 hp) and 500 Nm torque (combined fuel consumption 6.4-6.3 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 168-166 g/km)5. In the acceleration phase, the Vito 124 CDI only available with passenger car registration can briefly deliver an additional 30 Nm of torque (“overtorque”) – in addition to its 500 Nm of torque. The Vito 124 CDI accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. It can reach a top speed of 210 km/h.

The OM 654 engine generation is even more efficient and cleaner than the OM 651 and additionally offers further improved noise and vibration characteristics. It is pleasantly quiet inside the vehicle and annoying vibrations have been reduced. The combination of aluminium housing and steel pistons, the stepped recess combustion process and the NANOSLIDE® cylinder wall coating for reduced in-engine friction, together with the dynamic multi-way exhaust gas recirculation and the in-engine exhaust gas aftertreatment, facilitates lower consumptions plus low emissions. Due to its near-engine, insulated position, the exhaust gas aftertreatment works with little heat loss and in optimum conditions. Its measures include:

High and low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation including cooling

A diesel oxidation catalytic converter (DOC) reduces the carbon monoxide (CO) and unburnt hydrocarbons (HC) emissions

A particle filter with SCR catalytic converter functionality (sDPF)

An SCR catalytic converter (Selective Catalytic Reduction) for reducing nitrogen oxides. In this process, ammonia is mixed into the exhaust gas upstream of the sDPF in the form of AdBlue ®

An additional selective catalytic reduction catalytic converter (SCR) with ammonia slip catalytic converter (ASC) in the exhaust gas duct

How efficient these measures are can be seen on the basis of the fuel savings of around 13 percent which the new Vito 119 CDI can boast in comparison with its predecessor model[6]. The SCR tank’s capacity is 24 litres for all models.

Maximum comfort with exemplary efficiency: the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission

For the first time the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission is now available without restrictions for all Vito variants with rear wheel drive. The especially comfortable and efficient automatic transmission with torque converter replaces the

7G-TRONIC and was previously reserved for the Vito Tourer. Drivers can use the DYNAMIC SELECT switch to select the drive programs “Comfort” and “Sport” and thus tailor the shifting behaviour to their driving requirements. Alternatively, they can shift manually in “M” mode using DIRECT SELECT steering wheel gearshift paddles.

Unique drive variety

In conjunction with the new OM 654 engine family the Mercedes-Benz Vito is fitted as standard with rear wheel drive – with the option of 4×4 permanent all-wheel drive. This enables it to negotiate a wide range of surfaces with ease. The vehicle height remains under the two-metre mark even when equipped with all-wheel drive. Thus the Vito does not lose any of its day-to-day usability and can still fit in regular garages as well as multi-storey and underground car parks and car washes problem-free.

In addition, as a variant with front wheel drive, the Vito is available with the entry-level engine from the OM 622 family: The compact four-cylinder with a 1.7 l displacement and 75 kW (Vito 110 CDI, combined fuel consumption 6.5-6.4 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 172-169 g/km)5 plus 100 kW (Vito 114 CDI, combined fuel consumption 6.5-6.4 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 172-168 g/km)5 are installed transversely and combined with a manual six-speed transmission.

