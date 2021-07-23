The new Mercedes-Benz Citan: compact outside dimensions with generous space and high functionality

Digital Premiere at Mercedes me media

The new Mercedes-Benz Citan and its fully electric model variant – the eCitan – will celebrate their premiere on Wednesday, 25 August 2021. At 2:00 p.m. (CEST), the new Small Van will be presented to the public for the first time on the Mercedes me media online platform. Marcus Breitschwerdt (Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans), Natalie Sonntag (Product Marketing Mercedes-Benz Small Vans) and Dirk Hipp (Chief Engineer Mercedes-Benz Small Vans) will describe the most important strengths of this new development in short statements.

From the unmistakable design and driving behavior to safety and connectivity, the new generation of the Mercedes-Benz Citan has the DNA which customers have come to expect of the brand. Compact external dimensions despite a generous offering of space with a high load volume open up a diverse range of applications for the new Small Van, especially in inner-city distribution operations. Wide-opening sliding doors both on the left and right sides of the vehicle, as well as a low loading sill enable comfortable access to the interior and easy loading of the vehicle.

Passengers can also enjoy a comfortable ride in the Citan Tourer. In addition to its high functionality and variability, the vehicle provides comprehensive safety equipment and a high level of driving comfort.

The Citan Premiere can be followed at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/Citan. Mercedes-Benz Vans also offers further, more detailed information and services to media representatives on the Mercedes me media platform. In addition to the original sound in English, transcripts in a number of languages are available to read or download. Press material such as video footage, photos, illustrations and press texts round off the comprehensive offering.

SOURCE: Daimler