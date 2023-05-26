The new eCanter makes its first appearance in Australia at the Brisbane Truck Show

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation is pleased to announce that the remodeled eCanter truck was presented in Australia for the first time at the 2023 Brisbane Truck Show (May 18th-21st)

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Karl Deppen) is pleased to announce that the remodeled eCanter truck was presented in Australia for the first time at the 2023 Brisbane Truck Show (May 18th-21st).

Since the eCanter’s market introduction in 2021, the pioneering truck has been chosen by leading Australian logistics providers. MFTBC’s tried-and-tested truck will now receive a major upgrade with a newly redesigned drivetrain configuration, featuring the eAxle. With orders scheduled to open in Q4 2023, the new vehicles will be shipped out of MFTBC’s Kawasaki Plant as a built-up (BU) product.

14 variants of the product will be available to Australian customers, ranging from 4.5 to 8.55 tonnes. Three different battery configurations offering various driving ranges, and two types of cab sizes allow for even greater flexibility. Like the European and Japanese market models, the Australian product will also come with a power take-off (ePTO), which can support a wider selection of body types, including tippers, cranes, and refrigerated vans.

The Australian government has been taking tougher actions to slow climate change in recent years. In 2022, it announced its intentions to reduce national emissions to net zero by 2050. New fuel-efficiency standards that will encourage the uptake of electric vehicles are also scheduled to be rolled out by the end of the year. With these policy developments on the horizon, the FUSO eCanter is expected to play an important role in the changing Australian trucking industry.

SOURCE: Fuso