In a place where modern luxury meets deep cultural heritage, the Tourbillon¹ – a symbol of Bugatti’s pursuit of perfection and timeless French elegance – found the ultimate stage amidst Doha’s striking landscapes and architectural wonders.

Fresh from its triumph at the Chantilly Arts & Elegance Richard Mille, where it won the coveted public prize and captured the heart of the European public, the Tourbillon made an unforgettable debut in Doha. In this city renowned for seamlessly blending contemporary luxury with rich Eastern traditions, Bugatti’s latest hyper sports car charmed the Qatari capital over the course of a week, showcasing an incomparable fusion of refined beauty and groundbreaking innovation.

In the beautiful setting of the iconic Al Hikman Courtyard in Katara Cultural Village, where the Tourbillon’s tradition and modernism resonate, select guests and media experienced an exclusive viewing of Bugatti’s latest masterpiece. Framed by the striking Qatari architecture in the centre of Doha, the Tourbillon radiated style. This exclusive event not only highlighted the new Bugatti’s beauty but also its bold, forward-thinking vision – timeless, yet ahead of its time, at the pinnacle of automotive performance.

During its time in Qatar, the Tourbillon made a stop at the bustling Mina District at Doha Port, a symbol of the city’s significance in the Middle East. With its architecture echoing the enduring beauty of the sea, the port matches the spirit of the Tourbillon. The connection between Bugatti’s craftsmanship and the port’s design, a captivating visual experience, underscoring the brand’s dedication to honoring its past with every new car.

Inspired by three Bugatti icons – the Type 57SC Atlantic, celebrated as the most beautiful car in the world; the Type 35, the most successful racing car ever; and the Type 41 Royale, one of the most ambitious luxury cars of all time – the Tourbillon underscores 115 years of heritage. From the horseshoe grille, the Bugatti Line and the central ridge to the dual-color split, the 2025 hyper sports car echoes four iconic design elements.

From the energetic style of Doha Port to the vibrancy of Al Maha Island, where Bugatti’s Tourbillon embellished the leisure destination – an island of boundless entertainment – each location enhanced the Tourbillon’s allure. The remarkable diversity of Doha’s landmarks illustrated the extensive capabilities of the V16 hyper sports car.

Making a stunning appearance at Zekreet Desert, the bold Bugatti hyper sports car stood in contrast to the untamed beauty of the sprawling sands and limestone rock formations, the spectacle symbolizing the nature of the Tourbillon. Inspired in every detail by the Bugatti philosophy “Form Follows Performance,” the new Bugatti pushes boundaries of both sophistication and speed.

Showcased at the magnificent Mosque Twenty Seven in Doha, the sleek lines and refined craftsmanship of the Tourbillon echoed the mosque’s profound aesthetic, resonating with its intricate design, and highlighting the harmony between form and function. Just as Mosque Twenty Seven represents cultural depth and architectural mastery, the Tourbillon embodies the pursuit of perfection.

The newly unveiled Bugatti Tourbillon continues its tour in Asia. Production and deliveries are set to begin in 2026, with only 250 hand-crafted examples being assembled at the legendary Atelier in Molsheim, France. These extraordinary creations will follow the final W16-powered Bugatti hyper sports cars, the Bolide and W16 Mistral, marking a new chapter in Bugatti’s legacy of unmatched craftsmanship and performance.

1 Tourbillon: This model is currently not subject to directive 1999/94/EC, as type approval has not yet been granted.

