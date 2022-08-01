The highly successful BMW i4 family is growing: The new BMW i4 eDrive35 can be ordered in Canada now. Other markets to follow

The BMW Group continues to broaden its portfolio of fully electric powered vehicles with its latest addition: the new BMW i4 eDrive35.

This next version of the BMW i4 is available for order in Canada as of today. Other markets will follow subsequently.

The BMW i4 eDrive35 expands the BMW i4 family which so far consists of the highly successful BMW i4 M50 and BMW i4 eDrive40.

The BMW i4 eDrive35 comes with all the latest BMW Gen5 eDrive powertrain technology already found in its BMW i4 siblings and BMW iX. It also features the same BMW Curved Display with BMW iDrive and Operating System 8 found in these models.

The BMW i4 eDrive35 will begin production in November at the BMW Group Munich plant. With the new model, the share of fully electric cars will reach 50 % of the total production volume there in 2023.

Including the BMW i4 eDrive35, the BMW Group portfolio of fully electric cars covers six model lines with 10 powertrain derivatives in total. The BMW Group is aiming for fully electric vehicles to account for 50% of its global sales by 2030.

BMW i4 eDrive35 key data*:

Body concept Four-door Gran Coupé

Length 4,783 mm

Wheelbase 2,856 mm

Max. power output 210 kW

Max. torque 400 Nm

0-100 km/h 6.0 s

Range (WLTP) 490 km

High-voltage battery capacity 70,2 kWh (gross) / 66,0 kWh (net)

Charging power max. 180 kW (DC), 11 kW (AC)

Charging time 10-80% SOC with DC 32 min.

Charging rate 160 km after 10 mins with DC max.

Luggage compartment 470-1290 litres

* All figures are taken from preliminary data and may change until market launch.

