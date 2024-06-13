The BMW 2 Series Coupé is a unique vehicle concept in the compact segment, combining extroverted sportiness, perfectly controllable dynamics and progressive premium features. The two-door model is now even more attractive thanks to a detailed, modified design, extended standard equipment and consistent digitalisation.

The BMW 2 Series Coupé is a unique vehicle concept in the compact segment, combining extroverted sportiness, perfectly controllable dynamics and progressive premium features. The two-door model is now even more attractive thanks to a detailed, modified design, extended standard equipment and consistent digitalisation. All model variants of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé come with the M Sport Package and additional comfort features as standard. New paint finishes, light-alloy wheels, steering wheels, trim strips and seat upholstery add a modern touch to the exterior and interior of the vehicle. The new BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and innovative digital services based on the BMW Operating System 8.5 also contribute to the progressive character of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé.

With its compact proportions, sharper design, powerful engines and M Sport suspension now fitted as standard, the new BMW 2 Series Coupé offers a more emotional driving experience than ever before. The two-door model follows in the footsteps of the legendary BMW 02 Series, which in the 1960s was already regarded as the epitome of driving pleasure. Its range of engines includes highly efficient four-cylinder petrol and diesel units, which transmit their power to the road via an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and classic rear-wheel drive, as well as an in-line six-cylinder engine in the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé, which is unique in the competitive environment (fuel consumption, combined: 8.8 – 8.1 l/100 km (62 miles); CO 2 emissions, combined: 200 – 185 g/km according to WLTP; CO 2 class: G).

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé will be launched on the market in August 2024. It will be manufactured at the BMW Group plant in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, where the new BMW 3 Series Sedan with combustion engine and plug-in hybrid drive is also built. The plant, which was opened in 2019, features particularly efficient and sustainable production processes.

Fresh design highlights, M Sport Package now standard.

The dimensions, body structure, drive concept and chassis technology of the BMW 2 Series Coupé are designed to convey the brand’s hallmark driving pleasure in a particularly concentrated form. The distinctive front end with individual round headlamps, the horizontal BMW radiator grille and the power dome on the long bonnet, the athletically modelled surfaces of the side view, the wide wheel arches and the short luggage compartment lid that ends in a striking air scoop give the BMW 2 Series Coupé an unmistakable appearance. With the design features of the M Sport Package now fitted as standard, the new edition of the compact two-door model expresses its dynamic character even more intensively. The M specific design includes extra-large air intakes at the front of the vehicle, powerful side skirts and a striking rear apron with vertical reflectors and a diffuser-like insert.

At the front of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé, the surround of the BMW radiator grille is now finished in pearlescent chrome. The side skirts and the lower part of the rear apron are no longer painted in black, but in the colour of the vehicle. The diffuser insert is finished in high-gloss black for a contrasting effect at the rear.

The BMW M240i xDrive Coupé has its own version of the M specific design features. These optimise the cooling air supply and aerodynamic balance. They include the high-gloss black inserts for the side air intakes, the black spoiler lip on the front apron, the model-specific rear spoiler and the trapezoidal tailpipes on the left and right of the rear apron. The exterior mirror caps of the BMW M automobile is now finished in high-gloss black.

M high-gloss Shadow Line is now also part of the standard equipment for both the new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé and all other models. The M Pro Sport Package, available as an option for all variants of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé, complements the dynamic exterior design with M Shadow Line lights, an M rear spoiler in sapphire black and the M high-gloss Shadow Line with extended features. There is also an M sport brake system with red-painted brake callipers and M seatbelts.

New paint finishes and light-alloy wheels.

The paint finishes for the new BMW 2 Series Coupé include two solid colours and seven metallic colours. The two BMW Individual paint finishes Frozen Pure Grey metallic and Frozen Portimao Blue metallic are also available. Fire Red metallic and Skyscraper Grey metallic are available for the first time for the two-door model. The Zandvoort Blue solid paint finish is now available exclusively for the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé.

All model variants of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé come as standard with 18-inch (BMW M240i xDrive Coupé: 19-inch) M light-alloy wheels: 19-inch) double-spoke M light-alloy wheels with a Bicolour finish. New 19-inch double-spoke M light-alloy wheels are available as optional equipment. They are available either in Jetblack or in a Bicolour finish. The BMW Individual range also includes a choice of new 19-inch light-alloy wheels in Y-spoke design and Bicolour finish. All 19-inch light-alloy wheels are combined with mixed tyres.

New touches of sportiness and digitalisation on the interior.

More than ever before, the interior of the BMW 2 Series Coupé offers the ideal ambience for an intense four-seater driving experience. The rear roof line, the high centre console and the harmoniously blended surfaces of the instrument panel and door panels create an enveloping feeling of space. This is further enhanced by the anthracite-coloured headlining, part of the M Sport Package.

The interior modifications also focus on digitalisation. The BMW Curved Display plays an increasingly important role in the intuitive operation

of the vehicle’s functions. The fully digital display system comprises a 12.3-inch Information Display and a 14.9-inch Control Display. It serves as a platform for the further developed BMW iDrive with QuickSelect based on the BMW Operating System 8.5. This means that the automatic air condition functions and, if fitted, the seat and steering wheel heating can be operated by touch on the Control Display or by voice command. This is accompanied by a further reduction in the number of buttons and controls in the cockpit and a corresponding redesign of the instrument panel. New control knobs on the air vents in the centre of the dashboard and on the driver’s and passenger’s side allow the direction of the airflow to be adjusted by turning and tilting.

The standard ambient lighting in the new BMW 2 Series Coupé also includes new waterfall lighting integrated into the covers of the central air vents. The colour and brightness of the waterfall lighting can be adjusted to suit individual preferences, with nine colour worlds to choose from. The individual colour and brightness settings are stored in a profile. They also affect the lighting in the footwell, the storage compartment in the front of the centre console and the contours of the door panels. The range of interior lighting functions also includes an atmospheric welcome and goodbye animation, including a carpet of light in the entrance area and light signals to indicate incoming calls and, optionally, an open door.

New steering wheels, seat surfaces and interior trim.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé comes with an M leather steering wheel as standard. The new version features a steering wheel rim that is flattened at the bottom, precisely modified spokes and discreet centre markings. The sporty ambience of the interior is also underlined by a red centre marker at the 12 o’clock position and contrasting stitching in the colours of BMW M GmbH. It also underlines the sporty ambience in the interior with a red centre marker at the 12 o’clock position and contrasting stitching in the BMW M GmbH colours.

Heated sports seats for the driver and front passenger contribute to the intense driving experience in the new BMW 2 Series Coupé as standard. Electrically operated adjustment options including a memory function on the driver’s side and a lumbar support are available as optional equipment. The M sport seats, also available as an optional extra, offer a wide range of adjustment options at the touch of a button, as well as lumbar support and partially integrated head restraints. With their bucket seat character and adjustable backrest width, they provide optimum lateral support during dynamic cornering. The contours of the rear seats and their integrated head restraints give them a distinctive individual character.

The new M Performtex black seats are the epitome of progressive sportiness. They come as standard in all model versions of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé. This innovative velour upholstery combines high-quality materials and a sporty design with low weight and a production process optimised for sustainability. The optional perforated Sensatec upholstery is now available in black and cognac as well as the new Tacora Red version with decorative quilting. The new black version of the Vernasca leather trim with red accents is also available as an option.

The range of optional interior trims for the new BMW 2 Series Coupé also includes some attractive additions. As an alternative to the standard Rhombus anthracite aluminium finish, the fine wood finishes Fineline light open-pore and Ash grey-blue open-pore as well as the M Carbon Fibre interior trims are now available. Additional options for customising the premium ambience of the interior in an even more exclusive way are offered by further new special equipment. “CraftedClarity” glass applications give the gear selector, the BMW Controller and the start/stop button a particularly high-quality look and feel.

Powerful and efficient engines, M Sport suspension as standard.

The drive portfolio of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé with the 3.0-litre straight six-cylinder engine at the top of the range has a unique position in the competitive environment. With the help of intelligent all-wheel drive, the 275 kW/374 hp engine delivers its power to the road in a particularly confident and dynamic manner, accelerating the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.3 seconds.

In addition to the in-line six-cylinder engine of the BMW M model, the new BMW 2 Series Coupé is available with a choice of three further four-cylinder petrol engines and one 2.0-litre diesel engine. The entry-level model is the new BMW 218i Coupé (fuel consumption, combined:

7.1 – 6.5 l/100 km (62 miles); CO 2 emissions, combined: 160 – 147 g/ km according to WLTP; CO 2 classes: F – E), which is powered by a 115 kW/156 hp petrol engine and accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.7 seconds.

Then come the new BMW 220i Coupé (fuel consumption, combined: 6.9 – 6.4 l/100 km (62 miles); CO 2 emissions, combined: 158 – 145 g/km according to WLTP; CO 2 classes: F – E) with 135 kW/184 hp and an acceleration of 7.5 seconds and the new BMW 230i Coupé (fuel consumption, combined: 7.1 – 6.6 l/100 km (62 miles); CO 2 emissions, combined: 162 – 150 g/km according to WLTP; CO 2 classes: F – E), whose maximum output of 180 kW/245 hp enables the standard sprint in 5.9 seconds.

The diesel engine of the new BMW 220d Coupé offers a special combination of pulling power and efficiency in a sporty two-door model (fuel consumption, combined: 5.4 – 4.9 l/100 km (62 miles); CO 2 emissions, combined: 141 – 129 g/km according to WLTP; CO 2 classes: E – D). It generates a maximum power output of 140 kW/190 hp and is combined with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. Its starter generator, which is integrated into the belt drive, supports the combustion engine with an additional output of 8 kW/11 hp. This enables the new BMW 220d Coupé to accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.9 seconds.

All engines are combined with an 8-speed Steptronic transmission. The new version of the compact two-door model is not only available as standard in the BMW M240i xDrive Coupé, but also in the BMW 230i Coupé, the BMW 220i Coupé and the BMW 220d Coupé in the 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission version. This version of the automatic transmission is available as an option for the new BMW 218i Coupé. It enhances the sporty driving experience with enhanced shift dynamics and steering wheel-mounted shift paddles.

The Sprint function is also available for particularly dynamic acceleration. As soon as the driver pulls the left steering wheel shift paddle for at least one second, the car downshifts to the lowest available gear. At the same time, the SPORT driving experience mode is activated with the appropriate settings for all drive and suspension systems. This mode change is now also visualised by the corresponding graphics on the Information Display.

The M Sport suspension, which is fitted as standard in the four-cylinder models of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé, provides a noticeable increase in agility and cornering dynamics with its firm suspension set-up and stroke-dependent shock absorbers. This is complemented by a variable sport steering system with a steering angle-dependent ratio. The new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé is optionally available with Adaptive M Chassis including variable sport steering. Its electronically controlled shock absorbers offer three characteristic maps, which can be activated according to the selected driving experience mode. The BMW M automobile is equipped as standard with an M sport differential in the final drive and an M sport brake system, which is also available as an option for the other model variants.

Intuitive operation, innovative digital services: BMW Operating System 8.5 and BMW iDrive with QuickSelect.

In the new version of the BMW 2 Series Coupé, the BMW Operating System 8.5 provides the basis for particularly intuitive and convenient operation via the enhanced BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and the use of innovative digital services. The system is now even more consistent and can be operated using the touch function on the Control Display and natural language via the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. The current version of BMW iDrive features a new home screen that permanently displays the map view of the navigation system or another individually selectable display on a large surface. On the driver’s side, widgets are displayed at the same level in a vertical bar and can be selected directly using the QuickSelect shortcut without having to switch to a submenu. The new, flat menu structure makes it much easier to navigate between the various functions and helps the driver of the new BMW 2 Series Coupé to concentrate on the traffic situation.

The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant can now be operated in Swedish, Polish and Dutch. There is now a choice of two visualisations for the digital companion on the Control Display. Additional graphic symbols are also displayed there in response to selected voice commands.

The BMW Maps navigation system, which comes as standard in the new BMW 2 Series Coupé as part of the BMW Live Cockpit Plus, is based on the BMW Operating System 8.5 and offers even easier destination entry, additional information while driving and further optimisations for fast and precise route guidance. In conjunction with the optional BMW Live Cockpit Professional, the full-colour BMW Head-Up Display is supplemented by the Augmented View function. It enhances the navigation system’s map display with contextual, real-time information. A live video stream from the driver’s point of view is shown on the Control Display or the Information Display and supplemented with currently relevant information such as directional arrows for precise route guidance.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé also makes it easier to link the vehicle to the customer’s BMW ID and the My BMW App. Customers can use the BMW ID to pay parking fees digitally directly in the vehicle in many European countries. A personal eSIM can be activated in the vehicle as standard. It uses the 5G mobile phone standard and allows customers to use the communication and networking features of their mobile phone contract in the vehicle – even if they do not have their smartphone with them. Smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ is available is also standard.

Significantly expanded standard equipment, targeted individualisation.

In addition to the contents of the M Sport Package, the new BMW 2 Series Coupé offers a wide range of additional standard equipment to enhance driving pleasure. This includes heated front seats, the exterior mirror package and the alarm system. The new BMW M240i xDrive Coupé is also equipped with sun protection glazing as standard.

The range of standard systems available for semi-automated driving and parking has also been extended. In the new BMW 2 Series Coupé, the Parking Assistant takes over all acceleration, braking, steering and gear shifting tasks during parking manoeuvres. Its range of functions also includes Park Distance Control with front and rear sensors as well as the Reversing Assistant. Other standard features include front collision warning, Lane Departure Warning, Cruise Control with braking function and Speed Limit Info, which recognises traffic signs and includes a no-overtaking display.

Optional systems include Driving Assistant, Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function and Parking Assistant Plus. The range of optional equipment also includes the High-beam Assistant, the BMW Drive Recorder, an electrically operated glass sunroof, a towbar with detachable ball head, the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and accent surfaces in the door trim in the colours of BMW M GmbH.

New equipment packages are available for targeted individualisation. For the first time, a Premium Package is available for the new BMW 2 Series Coupé, which includes Comfort Access, adaptive LED headlights and a wireless charging tray for wireless charging of suitable smartphones. The new Innovation Package now includes the Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant Plus options as well as the BMW Live Cockpit Professional with BMW Head-Up Display.

The range also includes the model-specific M Technology Package for the BMW M240i Coupé. With an optimised cooling system for the engine and charge air cooling, as well as larger brake discs for the M sport brake system, it creates the ideal conditions for a thrilling performance experience on the race track.

SOURCE: BMW Group