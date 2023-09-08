THE NEUE NEW: BMW accompanies the departure into a new era with an emotionally engaging multi-channel campaign.

Our definition of “the new” takes an unusual course for the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, as the international campaign places the brand promise “Freude forever.” at the heart of its communications

The world premiere of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse marks a new beginning for the BMW brand, one characterised by a completely fresh way of thinking and approach. THE NEUE NEW is the title of the multi-channel campaign accompanying the Bavarian premium carmaker’s ongoing process of transformation. The campaign’s storytelling captures the central areas of action contained within this transformation and brings an unusual angle to the idea of “the new”.

The campaign THE NEUE NEW – developed and implemented by the agency THE GAME created specially for the BMW Group and the BMW brand – explains in an authentic and accessible way what underpins the “NEU” of the forthcoming NEUE KLASSE. The use of the German word for “new” references the name of this new-generation model series and has an effective and memorable impact in non-German-speaking markets around the world as well as at home. At the same time, the campaign shines the spotlight on the brand promise “Freude forever.” and opens a window to BMW as a future-facing brand focused on meeting peoples’ needs.

“THE NEUE NEW represents our journey into a completely new era of mobility, in which we are putting people front and centre. And its visual implementation is likewise very authentic, accessible and human,” says Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer and BMW Brand. “The campaign provides an initial example of how we are also employing innovative communication approaches to drive forward the transformation process BMW is currently navigating.”

THE NEUE NEW tells the story of the transformation alongside the key future-focused fields the BMW Group has set itself: the ideal of a circular economy as a progressive mindset geared towards preserving resources; digitalisation focused on identifying and meeting peoples’ needs; and a commitment to electrification with the aim of making the driving pleasure for which the brand is renowned something future generations can also experience.

As a central hub in which these three elements converge, the BMW Vision Neue Klasse embodies a fresh departure fuelled by optimism for the future. Recalling the “mk1” Neue Klasse, which revolutionised the brand’s product range in the 1960s, the storytelling approach is deliberately playing on the German “Neue” in non-German-speaking markets as well as at home and, in so doing, redefining the idea of “the new” itself.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse shows us here and now how Sheer Driving Pleasure will be interpreted in the years ahead. At its heart is the design language of “intelligent reduction to the essentials”. Meanwhile, the latest generation of BMW iDrive delivers a digital, immersive user experience in which the driver takes centre stage. Every aspect of the development process took sustainability and efficiency as the guiding themes.

THE NEUE NEW: 360-degree campaign follows a “social first” approach.

The campaign strategically orchestrated by THE GAME feeds all the main touchpoints of the various target groups. Alongside various influencer collaborations, the campaign focuses primarily on the brand’s social media channels. A filter for Instagram and Snapchat developed specially for the campaign also allows the BMW Vision Neue Klasse to inspire its audience within an augmented reality experience.

The 360-degree approach of THE NEUE NEW allows it to make a mark with out-of-home activities and double-page spreads in print media, too. The campaign is supported by other measures on BMW channels such as the My BMW App, the brand’s homepage and FREUDE.FOREVER magazine. THE MARCOM ENGINE was responsible for the media planning across all channels and touchpoints.

During the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, the campaign also becomes a physical experience. The concept behind the show stand for the BMW Group’s Open Space at Max-Joseph-Platz was the work of creative consultancy Meiré and Meiré. The installation for the BMW Vision Neue Klasse followed THE NEUE NEW campaign approach and was accompanied by communications input from Cologne-based creative agency Elastique, and the key opinion leader & talent agency Pacific took care of the on-site support programme.

