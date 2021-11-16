The millionth PEUGEOT 3008 rolls off the production lines at the Sochaux factory

Five years after its launch, the PEUGEOT 3008, one of the brand's bestsellers, is already celebrating its one millionth model, which has rolled off the production lines at the Sochaux factory

Five years after its launch, the PEUGEOT 3008, one of the brand’s bestsellers, is already celebrating its one millionth model, which has rolled off the production lines at the Sochaux factory. The employees gathered around the PEUGEOT 3008 Hybrid to celebrate the launch of this millionth vehicle.

A huge success: The latest generation PEUGEOT 3008 has already passed the one million mark. Manufactured in Europe and China, it began by winning over the experts before it was even rolled out on the markets, since it has received seventy-six awards worldwide, including the prestigious Car of the Year award in 2017.

In France, the PEUGEOT 3008 has been the leader in its segment since its first month on the market. In Europe, it comes in second place in the SUV segment in 2021. It has also taken a strong position in Southern Europe, where it is number one in Portugal and number two in Italy and Spain.

Europe accounts for 65% of PEUGEOT 3008 sales. Its major markets outside Europe are Turkey, Israel, Japan and Egypt. More than 80% of the PEUGEOT 3008’s sales are of automatic gearbox versions, and almost 38% are in higher segments, perfectly illustrating the upmarket positioning of the PEUGEOT brand.

The PEUGEOT 3008 offers the latest generation of driving aids, as well as a PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® with a new high-quality display and a new 10-inch high-definition touch screen. The vehicle is the perfect embodiment of the “power of choice”, offering rechargeable hybrid, two- or four-wheel drive and internal combustion engines, combining driving pleasure and efficiency.

The PEUGEOT 3008 has won over customers thanks to its dynamic qualities and distinctive, modern exterior style. The interior, with its i-Cockpit®, offers a technological, warm, and cosy atmosphere, a very different environment in which customers feel at ease, and one of the best overall satisfaction levels in Europe.

SOURCE: Stellantis