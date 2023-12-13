The Mercedes-Benz Supervisory Board reappoints Sabine Kohleisen and Jörg Burzer and proposes Doris Höpke to the Annual General Meeting as a new Supervisory Board member

Contracts of Sabine Kohleisen, Head of Human Resources & Labour Director,and Jörg Burzer, Head of Production, Quality & Supply Chain Management, extended

At today’s meeting, the Supervisory Board extended the management contracts of Sabine Kohleisen, 59, and Jörg Burzer, 53. Sabine Kohleisen is confirmed in her role as Mercedes-Benz Group AG Board Member for Human Resources & Labour Director until November 30, 2025. Jörg Burzer received the mandate as Board Member of Mercedes-Benz Group AG for Production, Quality & Supply Chain Management until November 30, 2029. The extensions align with the guidelines of the Supervisory Board for the appointment and reappointment of members of the Board of Management.

In addition, a position opening up on the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG will be filled: Bernd Pischetsrieder, 75, will leave the Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting of Mercedes-Benz Group AG on May 8, 2024. Doris Höpke, 57, former member of the Board of Management of Munich Re, will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting as a successor on the Supervisory Board. Bernd Pischetsrieder had already proposed Martin Brudermüller, Chairman of the Board of Management of BASF SE, as his successor for the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at its inaugural meeting in May 2023.

“In a time of continuous change Mercedes-Benz relies on stability in the management team.

Sabine Kohleisen and Jörg Burzer have made significant contributions to the successful transformation of Mercedes-Benz in recent years.

As a designer of personnel change, Sabine Kohleisen and her team have set the course to ensure that our employees worldwide are fit for the future.

Jörg Burzer has consistently made the production network more flexible, digitised and CO₂-neutral, thus creating the optimal conditions for the ramp-up of electromobility.

The Supervisory Board is very much looking forward to continuing to work with the Board of Directors.

In addition, the Supervisory Board has proposed Doris Höpke to the Annual General Meeting for election to the Supervisory Board. With her legal training and her many years of expertise in human resources and risk management, she is an excellent addition to the committee. I’m convinced that her work will provide important impetus for the company’s development.”

Bernd Pischetsrieder, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Doris Höpke, born in 1966, works as a C-Suite Senior Advisor and Mediator. She was a member of the Munich Re Board of Management until April 2022 and was responsible for reinsurance business in Europe and Latin America as well as Human Resources. She completed her doctorate on European product safety and liability law and holds a Master of Arts in Mediation. Ms. Höpke is distinguished by both her legal training and her in-depth knowledge of human resources. With over 20 years of experience in reinsurance, she also has a very good understanding of the implications of entrepreneurial activity.

In accordance with the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and its own rules, the Supervisory Board renews appointments of members of the Board of Management in the final year of their term of office. The current contracts of Sabine Kohleisen and Jörg Burzer are due to expire in November 2024. Last year, the Supervisory Board decided on more flexible guidelines for the appointment and reappointment of members of the Board of Management: For members who are 58 or 59 years old at the beginning of the contract, the term of office should not exceed two years; from the age of 60 years onwards, it should not exceed one year. Multiple contract extensions are possible.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz