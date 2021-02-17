The logistics company Girteka purchases 2,000 Volvo trucks

Girteka Logistics, one of Europe’s leading logistics companies, has decided to invest in no less than 2,000 of the latest generation Volvo FH trucks. Improved safety, increased driver comfort and reduced fuel consumption are among the expected gains with this major fleet renewal.

Girteka Logistics, based in Lithuania, have 15,000 truck drivers and 8,000 trucks, operating a vast network in Europe and Russia.

Ensuring high quality service covering long distances, fuel efficiency, safety and driver comfort are top priorities for Girteka Logistics and therefore the main reasons behind the decision to invest in 2,000 new Volvo FH trucks.

“The new Volvo FH optimizes uptime and fuel efficiency, and at the same time offers the driver a great working environment. With this investment we will contribute to increased safety on the roads and also cut emissions, due to the outstanding fuel efficiency. We are very happy to partner with Volvo Trucks on the journey towards zero accidents and reduced environmental impact,” says Edvardas Liachovičius, CEO of Girteka Logistics.

Volvo Trucks recently launched a completely new range of heavy duty trucks, including the flagship for long distance transports – the Volvo FH. Among the updates are a new driver interface, optional adaptive high beam headlights for increased safety, and improved fuel efficiency.

In addition, the I-Save version of the Volvo FH combines an extra fuel-efficient engine and advanced fuel-saving features, allowing the latest I-Save version to cut fuel costs by up to 10 percent.* Of the 2,000 new trucks ordered by Girteka a big part will be I-Save trucks.

“We have tested the Volvo FH with I-Save and discovered the big fuel saving potential, which is good for both the business and for the climate,” explains Edvardas Liachovičius

Girteka Logistics sees the mega investment as a logical continuation of an excellent 15 year long standing relation between the companies, an opinion that Volvo Trucks certainly shares.

“We have had a long and fruitful relationship with Girteka Logistics and are very proud of their decision to invest in our new state-of-the-art heavy duty trucks. This new generation of trucks cuts emissions and takes efficiency and driver experience to even higher new levels. I look forward to working together with Girteka Logistics on the way towards more sustainable transports, in all aspects,” says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks.

Girteka Logistics has historically been financing most of their Volvo trucks using Volvo Financial Services and the majority of the 2,000 trucks included in the new deal will follow the same structure.

Production start of Volvo Trucks’ new heavy duty range is set for March 2021 and the trucks will be delivered to Girteka Logistics during the year.



*The difference in fuel consumption is computed by comparing the costs of diesel and AdBlue for I-Save: the new generation of Volvo FH with D13TC Euro 6 step D including the long haul fuel package, with the classic Volvo FH with D13 eSCR Euro 6 step D without the long haul fuel package. The actual fuel economy varies according to many factors, such as the driver’s level of experience, use of cruise control, the vehicle specifications, vehicle load, actual topography and weather conditions.

SOURCE: Volvo Group