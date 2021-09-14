The limitless Maruti Suzuki Swift: delights 2.5 million customers

Reigning over Indian roads for more than 16 years, India’s favorite premium hatchback Swift’s success has been nothing short of phenomenal. India’s No. 1 selling car of 2020-21 has transcended its own records by clocking cumulative sales of 2.5 million units

Reigning over Indian roads for more than 16 years, India’s favorite premium hatchback Swift’s success has been nothing short of phenomenal. India’s No. 1 selling car of 2020-21 has transcended its own records by clocking cumulative sales of 2.5 million units.

Swift had created the premium hatchback segment in the country, with its launch in 2005. Delivering unmatched driving experience, global styling, outstanding performance and immense customer fan following, Swift has successfully created a league of its own.

Democratizing the sporty premium hatchback segment back in 2005, Maruti Suzuki Swift has been an icon with its cult fandom. With its limitless performance, stunning looks, and feature-loaded characteristics, Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the driver’s delight for more than three generations now. It is the only car to have won the prestigious ICOTY award thrice.

Speaking on the success of Swift, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With its launch in 2005, Swift heralded the start of the premium hatchback segment in India. The most awarded premium hatchback in the country, Maruti Suzuki Swift is the only car to win the prestigious ICOTY awards for all three generations. Every generation of Maruti Suzuki Swift has been India’s favorite and has won hearts of over 2.5 million Swift lovers. The No. 1 selling car of FY20-21, the sporty Swift has created a glorious legacy with its scintillating looks and power packed performance.”

He added, “Swift is not a car, it is a feeling, an emotion and a refreshing new thought process that challenged many notions around hatchbacks. This success is a testament to the love of customers and critics for Brand Swift. With more than 52% customers below the age of 35 years, Swift has been constantly refreshed to match the changing aspirations of its evolving young customers We wouldn’t have achieved this remarkable milestone without the unceasing support from our customers.”

Country’s No. 1 car, Swift has been customer’s favorite with its bold and distinctive look, aggressive front grille, cockpit-style interiors and outstanding performance. In line with this, the recently launched, Maruti Suzuki Swift 2021, is engineered to delight the next generation of car owners. Packed with K-Series 1.2L Dual Jet Dual VVT Engine with Idle Start Stop, honeycomb mesh grille, the Swift 2021 is peppy and fun to drive. Available in both Manual and Auto Gear Shift transmission, Swift offers best-in-class fuel efficiency of 23.20 km/l in MT and 23.76 km/l in AGS variants for an unmatched drive. Swift continues to be limitless and dominates its segment with its modern and feature-rich offerings.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki