The Lamborghini Revuelto makes its world debut in Sant’Agata Bolognese

The first super sports V12 hybrid HPEV, unveiled to media, owners and celebrities

The Lamborghini Revuelto[1] made its much-anticipated debut in a series of events at Automobili Lamborghini’s Italian headquarters on 29 March. The new V12 hybrid plug-in super sports car was presented firstly to media in the new Emissions Technology Center at the heart of Lamborghini’s factory, by Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann together with other board members. The international guests then toured the new production line for the world’s first HPEV (High Performance Electric Vehicle), visiting specialist facilities such as the Composites Development Center, and highlights such as the museum, a special display of heritage cars, and Parco Lamborghini.

After exploring the factory’s main boulevard where the most iconic Lamborghini historic models were on display, guests enjoyed an exclusive gala dinner on the new production line surrounded by the first Revuelto cars produced.

“With the presentation of the Lamborghini Revuelto we start writing a new chapter in our considerable V12 history,” said Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO. “This is not only a landmark moment, but one that everyone working at Lamborghini takes pride in, and it is a privilege to welcome media, owners, our dealers and important guests to witness the Revuelto’s premiere at our home in Sant’Agata Bolognese.”

The Lamborghini Revuelto continues the Italian super sports car company’s V12 heritage, taking it into a new, electrified future as the first series production hybrid model. Unveiled in Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary year, the Revuelto redefines super sports performance and driving dynamics through a new design and powertrain, new maximum efficiency aerodynamics and a new carbon frame concept. Its 1015 CV is delivered from an entirely new twelve-cylinder combustion engine, alongside three electric motors powered by a lithium-ion battery pack supporting a fully-electric drive mode, and a new double-clutch gearbox. Deliveries will start in last quarter of 2023.

[1] The vehicle is not yet offered for sale and is therefore not subject to Directive 1999/94/EC. The fuel consumption and emissions data are in the type of approval stage.

