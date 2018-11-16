The iconic bends of Monza traced in the ancient sand of the Sahara

For the launch of the new BMW X5 (fuel consumption combined: 11.6 – 6.0 l/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 264 – 158 g/km; provisional figures), BMW Italy has created an undertaking like no other: bringing the iconic bends of Monza into the secular sand of the Sahara. The historic Monza circuit was reproduced in Merzouga, in one of the most desert areas of Morocco: a route of 5,793 meters that stands out among the sands and rocks of the Sahara. Every bend, every straight section, every chicane has been faithfully reconstructed on a 1:1 scale, both in the radius of curvature and in the distances.

For two weeks, more than 50 people including engineers, surveyors, technicians, workers and pilots have worked and contributed to realize this incredible project. It took 4 days of study and preparation with surveyors, engineers and architects, with 8 post for topographic design and simulation. For 9 days, 4 bulldozers and 4 trucks dug 24 cubic meters at a time to prepare the soil and remove excess sand; while 2 graders and 2 compactors have defined and compacted the track. Over 3500 cubic meters of earth have been moved to give life to the off-road track.

A monumental work that culminates in an unprecedented challenge: the new BMW X5, after having crossed Europe on a journey in stages, has reached the circuit of “Monza, Sahara” in the impervious Moroccan desert where, in the dunes of sand and rocks, has challenged one of the most hostile terrain on the planet and faced Lesmo, Ascari and Parabolica, giving evidence of its off-road ability, thanks to the new xOffroad package, which makes its debut on this model. The new BMW X5 was welcomed in Morocco by the new BMW R 1250 GS, the enduro motorcycle par excellence of BMW Motorrad, recently renovated with a new boxer engine, which was the forerunner in this undertaking.

The new BMW X5: the xOffroad package is an absolute news.

The BMW X family originated from the BMW X5 and today, in its fourth generation, this model stands out as it has never done before, both in terms of aesthetics and its modernity. The new BMW X5 impresses with its wealth of innovations and represents the most convincing incarnation to date of the familiar Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) model: the ability to venture off-road perfectly combined with the pleasure of dynamic driving. Like its predecessors, the BMW X5 will be built at the Spartanburg BMW plant in the United States. The launch on the Italian market will be on 24 and 25 November 2018.

The new design of the Bavarian SAV enhances safety and solidity, conferred by the bigger dimensions, if compared to its predecessor, that contribute to the impressive appearance and an enviable interior space. The new BMW X5 maintains the typical proportions of a SAV, clean surfaces and precise lines that accentuate the robustness, safety and grandeur of the car. Even the interiors, cared for in every detail, are characterized by a modern design and an exclusive atmosphere.

The new chassis systems improve the off-road performance, sportiness and comfort of the new BMW X5. The SAV is equipped as standard with Dynamic Damper Control while the Adaptive M Professional suspension with active anti-roll stabilization and Integral Active Steering (making its debut in a BMW X model) guarantee extremely agile and dynamic driving characteristics. The air suspension of the two axles satisfies those looking for maximum driving comfort and allows the vehicle height to be adjusted by 80 millimetres by pressing a button or using the BMW Display Key.

An absolute novelty for the model is the possibility for customers to choose the xOffroad package. A specific button gives the driver the choice between four off-road driving modes (xSand, xRocks, xGravel, xSnow), which automatically determine the ideal vehicle height settings, xDrive system, acceleration response and transmission control, and corrective inputs of the DSC system when you need to drive on sand, rocks, gravel or snow.

