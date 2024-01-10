AI-powered MBUX Virtual Assistant transforms user interface and makes human-like interaction possible

At CES 2024, Mercedes-Benz is pushing forward with an exciting range of digital advancements set to transform the customer experience – both in-car and beyond. Central to this is a new MBUX Virtual Assistant that uses generative AI and advanced 3D graphics. This makes interactions more natural, intuitive and personalised. Running on the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) that has been developed from scratch in-house, MBUX Virtual Assistant paves the way for an extraordinary digital experience. This year’s CES is also the backdrop for the North American premiere of the Concept CLA Class, which is based on the forthcoming Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA). Further highlights include a new in-car music experience called MBUX SOUND DRIVE that’s been developed by Mercedes-AMG in collaboration with American entrepreneur will.i.am[1]. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz is elevating in-car audio storytelling with a collaboration with Audible and Amazon Music. Also making its North American debut on booth number 4941 is a camouflaged prototype of the new all-electric G-Class.

“With our MB.OS, world-class collaborations and the latest developments in generative AI, we are transforming the relationship our customers have with their Mercedes-Benz. Our digital advances on show at CES 2024 are proof points on our journey towards the hyper-personalised Mercedes-Benz user experience.”

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer

MBUX Virtual Assistant – delivering a hyper-personalised user experience

The MBUX Virtual Assistant unveiled at CES 2024 is the most human-like interface with a Mercedes-Benz yet. Based on MB.OS, it presents a new face to the customer with natural and empathetic interaction. With its four different emotions, the MBUX Virtual Assistant is in tune with customer needs and uses generative AI and proactive intelligence to make life easy, convenient and comfortable. Also leveraging the power of MB.OS as well as advanced 3D game-engine graphics is MBUX Surround Navigation, which seamlessly marries route guidance and assistance. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz is bringing even more productivity, convenience and personalisation into the car with the ongoing expansion of its app portfolio. These include MBUX Collectibles, Mercedes-Benz’s first in-car app to showcase NFTs like the limited-edition Mercedes-Benz NXT Superdackel collection that pays homage to the activity at last year’s CES.

North American premiere – Concept CLA Class

The first Mercedes-Benz to showcase MB.OS is the Concept CLA Class – which celebrates its North American debut at CES 2024. Designed on the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), it redefines an entire class with its innovative electric drive and forward-looking sustainability. The Concept CLA Class is the new hypermiler for the electric age. It is capable of a predicted single-charge range of more than 466 miles (750 km) (WLTP[2]) and energy consumption of around 12 kWh/100 km. This comes from a new electric drive unit (MB.EDU), which has an 800-volt architecture and 93-percent efficiency battery to wheels over long distances. It enables high-power 300+ kW DC charging including a 50 kW boost, which can deliver up to 248 miles (400 km) of range in 15 minutes. There will be a total of four models based on the MMA – a four-door coupé, a shooting brake and two SUVs.

From the studio to the streets – music in rhythm with the driving style

At CES 2024, Mercedes-Benz reveals a range of groundbreaking entertainment features via two industry-first partnerships. First, Mercedes-AMG has teamed up with American entrepreneur will.i.am to launch MBUX SOUND DRIVE. This technology will transform the way we listen to music in the car. Using advanced software, it allows music to react to how the car is being driven, turning every trip into a dynamic musical journey.

A new chapter for immersive audio – vehicle as a rolling concert hall

The second collaboration sees Mercedes-Benz join forces with Audible and Amazon Music to begin a new chapter of in-car storytelling. By harnessing the power of Dolby Atmos, this collaboration will bring spoken-word audio to life. It will put customers at the centre of a dynamic, concert-hall sound experience covering audio books, Originals, podcasts and music. On the first day, podcaster, writer and producer, Dirk Maggs, opens with insights about the art of storytelling. Then, Amazon VP for Audio, Twitch and Games, Steve Boom, and the Mercedes-Benz Chief Software Officer, Magnus Östberg, come together to explain how this collaboration will deliver unrivalled in-car entertainment.

Modern thrills and retro classics – transforming the car into a gaming hub

Mercedes-Benz is using the CES stage to announce new platforms and partnerships that will enhance its in-car gaming service. A collaboration with the world’s first retro games streaming service, Antstream Arcade, integrates cloud gaming into the car. Plus, Mercedes-Benz has its own vision for immersive in-car gaming, which is showcased in the current E-Class. This futuristic runner game combines the computing power of MBUX, together with interior vehicle sensors and actuators.

EQS saloon and S-Class now available with DRIVE PILOT and other new features

Mercedes-Benz has reached another milestone by launching DRIVE PILOT – the first and only certified system for conditionally automated driving (SAE Level 3) in the U.S., available in the states of California and Nevada. Customer deliveries of MY2024 EQS saloon and S-Class models equipped with DRIVE PILOT are due to start in early 2024 through participating authorised Mercedes-Benz dealers in California and Nevada. DRIVE PILOT is available on selected EQS and S-Class models and activated via the U.S. Mercedes me connect Store. The EQS is now also available with the new Premium Rear Plus Package that significantly improves comfort in the rear.

[1] If you must include his legal name in your coverage, it is William Adams. All other names shown in wikis and previously published stories are incorrect.

[2] In real driving conditions, deviations from the certified standard values may occur. The real values are influenced by a variety of individual factors, e.g. individual driving style, environmental and route conditions.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz