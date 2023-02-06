The Hartford’s Zacchera stays on as HLDI Board chair for 2023

Stefanie Zacchera, vice president of personal lines data and analytics at The Hartford, will serve another year as chair of the Highway Loss Data Institute’s Board of Directors. Zacchera was reelected to the position after serving as chair in 2022.
“It’s been an honor to serve as chair over the past year, and I am excited to continue in the role,” Zacchera said. “In this challenging economic environment, the value that HLDI provides to its members and to the driving public is even greater than usual.”
“Stefanie’s decision to stay on as Board chair is a huge plus for the organization,” said David Harkey, president of HLDI and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. “I look forward to continuing our productive work together during a time of intensive change.”
The new vice chair of the Board is Chad Mirock, vice president of personal lines at COUNTRY Financial.
The other HLDI Board members are:
- Gavin Blair, vice president and chief product officer, The Hanover Insurance Group
- Chad Covelli, chief operating officer, personal lines, and chief actuary, Rockingham Insurance
- Oliva Doll, product development manager, Progressive Insurance
- Erik Donahue, assistant vice president and actuary, State Farm Insurance Companies
- David Harkey, president, Highway Loss Data Institute
- Robert Harrington, vice president, data, Erie Insurance Group
- Joseph Highbarger, senior vice president and chief property and casualty actuary, American National
- Tim Hyman, chief underwriting officer, auto, American Family Insurance
- Thomas Karol, general counsel, federal, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies
- Dawn Lee, vice president, product and underwriting, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company
- David MacInnis, vice president, pricing analytics and actuarial services, Allstate Insurance Company
- Lynn Malloney, department vice president, Amica Mutual Insurance Company
- Sean McAllister, chief actuary, NJM Insurance Group
- Thomas G. Myers, enterprise chief actuary, Plymouth Rock Assurance
- James Nutting, chief actuary, Farmers Insurance Group
- Robert Passmore, vice president, auto and claims, American Property Casualty Insurance Association
- Rob Payne, vice president of claims, Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Companies
- Harry Todd Pearce, director and assistant actuary, GEICO actuarial pricing, GEICO Corporation
- Anthony E. Ptasznik, vice president and ACG chief actuary, Auto Club Group
- Steve Rulison, senior vice president, product management, Liberty Mutual Insurance
- Arash Sadati, senior director, data science, Kemper Corporation
- Shannon Terry, vice president and chief advanced analytics officer, Nationwide
- Todd Walker, chief actuary, CSAA Insurance Group
- Kathleen Ores Walsh, vice president, pricing and product analytics, USAA
- Hui Wang, vice president and actuary, personal risk services, CHUBB
- Andrew Woods, vice president, personal lines – research and development, The Travelers Companies, Inc.
SOURCE: IIHS