The Hartford’s Zacchera stays on as HLDI Board chair for 2023

Stefanie Zacchera, vice president of personal lines data and analytics at The Hartford, will serve another year as chair of the Highway Loss Data Institute’s Board of Directors. Zacchera was reelected to the position after serving as chair in 2022.

“It’s been an honor to serve as chair over the past year, and I am excited to continue in the role,” Zacchera said. “In this challenging economic environment, the value that HLDI provides to its members and to the driving public is even greater than usual.”

“Stefanie’s decision to stay on as Board chair is a huge plus for the organization,” said David Harkey, president of HLDI and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. “I look forward to continuing our productive work together during a time of intensive change.”

The new vice chair of the Board is Chad Mirock, vice president of personal lines at COUNTRY Financial.

The other HLDI Board members are:

Gavin Blair, vice president and chief product officer, The Hanover Insurance Group

Chad Covelli, chief operating officer, personal lines, and chief actuary, Rockingham Insurance

Oliva Doll, product development manager, Progressive Insurance

Erik Donahue, assistant vice president and actuary, State Farm Insurance Companies

David Harkey, president, Highway Loss Data Institute

Robert Harrington, vice president, data, Erie Insurance Group

Joseph Highbarger, senior vice president and chief property and casualty actuary, American National

Tim Hyman, chief underwriting officer, auto, American Family Insurance

Thomas Karol, general counsel, federal, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

Dawn Lee, vice president, product and underwriting, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company

David MacInnis, vice president, pricing analytics and actuarial services, Allstate Insurance Company

Lynn Malloney, department vice president, Amica Mutual Insurance Company

Sean McAllister, chief actuary, NJM Insurance Group

Thomas G. Myers, enterprise chief actuary, Plymouth Rock Assurance

James Nutting, chief actuary, Farmers Insurance Group

Robert Passmore, vice president, auto and claims, American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Rob Payne, vice president of claims, Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Companies

Harry Todd Pearce, director and assistant actuary, GEICO actuarial pricing, GEICO Corporation

Anthony E. Ptasznik, vice president and ACG chief actuary, Auto Club Group

Steve Rulison, senior vice president, product management, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Arash Sadati, senior director, data science, Kemper Corporation

Shannon Terry, vice president and chief advanced analytics officer, Nationwide

Todd Walker, chief actuary, CSAA Insurance Group

Kathleen Ores Walsh, vice president, pricing and product analytics, USAA

Hui Wang, vice president and actuary, personal risk services, CHUBB

Andrew Woods, vice president, personal lines – research and development, The Travelers Companies, Inc.

SOURCE: IIHS