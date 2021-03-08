The FUSO eCanter delivers sustainable transportation to IKEA Japan

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO Hartmut Schick), delivered in 2020 a total of three eCanter electric light-duty trucks to IKEA Japan K.K. (IKEA Japan; headquarters: Funabashi-shi, Chiba; CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer’ Helene von Reis). IKEA Japan, the Japanese subsidiary of Swedish home furnishing company IKEA, is the first home furnishing company to receive deliveries of the eCanter. Two of the three vehicles are operated by IKEA Japan and one is owned by SG Moving Co., Ltd. (headquarters: Koto-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and President: Noriyuki Bessho), which is a logistics partner of IKEA Japan.

IKEA Japan is a strong supporter of sustainability initiatives and environmental protection measures that positively impact people, society and the earth. In its first step toward sustainable transportation, IKEA Japan has introduced the emission-free eCanter into its fleet. IKEA has set a target of reducing 80% of its energy-related greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The company has also established the target to exclusively use electric vehicles for its transportation needs by 2025. The company introduced two eCanters into its delivery operations in March 2020, followed by an additional vehicle of the new model with upgraded safety features in December 2020. One of the three vehicles has been used to deliver products between the IKEA Kohoku and IKEA Harajuku stores, while two have been used to deliver products to customers’ homes.

The eCanter has a range of approximately 100 kilometers with a single charge and is especially suitable for urban transportation, producing less noise and vibration than a diesel-powered vehicle. It is also capable of meeting late-night and early-morning transportation needs because it can be charged at night, leading to more efficient working hours during the day. The eCanter can also support operational ranges longer than 100km with repeated quick charging. The eCanter used for deliveries between IKEA Kohoku and IKEA Harajuku drives an average of approximately 50km per day, based on one round trip. On some days with early delivery starts, the vehicle covers over 100km during two round trips between the locations, proving the eCanter’s ability to travel its full driving range.

As a commercial vehicle manufacturer, MFTBC is committed to reducing CO2 emissions through its vision to make all new vehicles in the Japanese market “tank-to-wheel” CO2-neutral by 2039. The eCanter is poised to play a significant role in achieving zero emissions in commercial vehicle fleets, as interest in shaping de-carbonized societies gain momentum within governments both inside and outside of Japan. MFTBC will continue to engage in the realization of sustainable transportation with customers in a variety of industries.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation