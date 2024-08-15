The choice is yours: the Caddy as a family van and urban delivery van can now be ordered as an eHybrid

The number of drives for the Caddy is growing

In addition to the 2.0-litre TDI and the 1.5-litre TSI, a plug-in hybrid variant2) of the Caddy based on the 1.5-litre TSI with an output of now 85 kW will expand the Caddy portfolio. Together with the electric drive unit, this Caddy eHybrid as a PHEV, short for “Plug-In-Hybrid Electric Vehicle”, has a system output of 110 kW and torque of up to 350 Nm. Thanks to a usable battery capacity of 19.7 kWh, purely electric ranges of up to 122 kilometres* are possible.

Very convenient: by clicking on the display, users can decide for themselves when they want to use the electric range – for example, right at the start of the journey, in between, or whether they want to be on the go purely electrically only at the destination. A shift-by-wire automatic gearbox takes care of power transmission. The drive battery can also be recharged at home using DC chargers with up to 50 kW or AC wall boxes with 11 kW.

As a passenger vehicle, the Caddy eHybrid from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles reaches a top speed of 183 km/h, with the Cargo eHybrid reaching 181 km/h.

The Caddy eHybrid is available as a passenger van and as a Cargo version. Both are available with a normal wheelbase – as a passenger van with five seats and as a Cargo version with two seats. In addition, the PHEV Caddy is also available as a Maxi version with a long wheelbase, which can accommodate up to seven people as a passenger van. All plug-in hybrids are equipped with a six-speed dual clutch gearbox. The combination of an agile electric drive and a powerful TSI petrol engine enables maximum efficiency and emission-free driving as required, for example, in cities or city centres, which may only be accessible to a limited extent in the future.

All Caddy eHybrid model variants with a six-speed dual clutch gearbox can already be pre-ordered.

And by the way, the new classic combustion engine models of the Caddy1), such as the front-wheel drive TDI with 75 KW output, have a six-speed manual gearbox, while the 90 KW variants have a seven-speed dual clutch gearbox. The Caddy with TSI as a pure petrol engine vehicle with 85 KW is optionally available with manual gearbox or a dual clutch gearbox. These variants can also already be ordered.

Numerous assist systems as standard

The Caddy Cargo of model year 2025 from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) has been enhanced with numerous assist systems. These include a digital instrument cluster, for example, which is now standard. The IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT function will from now on be optionally on board.

In future, all Caddy models will be equipped as standard with Dynamic Road Sign Display, cruise control system, Park Distance Control, and Advanced Driver Attention & Drowsiness Monitor. The Cargo versions include additional systems such as additional side and curtain airbags, a multifunction camera, Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator, Lane Assist and Front Assist with Pedestrian and Cyclist Monitoring. Another new standard feature in the Caddy Cargo is the multifunction steering wheel, which is already available in the passenger versions.

Thanks to these new assist systems, among other things, the Caddy Cargo from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles also achieved an improvement in the Euro NCAP Commercial Van Ratings and received the highest rating of Platinum in June 2024.

Caddy eHybrid prices:

The prices of the Caddy Cargo eHybrid start in Germany at 36,985 euros (net) (44,012.15 euros (gross)) for the normal wheelbase. As the long Maxi version, the Caddy Cargo is priced from 39,055 euros (net) (46,475.45 euros (gross)). The Caddy eHybrid passenger van starts at 37,450 euros (net) (44,565.50 euros (gross)) for the normal wheelbase and the Maxi at 40,670 euros (net) (48,397.30 euros (gross)).

Consumption/emissions:

1) Caddy/Caddy Maxi: TSI/TDI* fuel consumption, combined 4.8–-6.8 l/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions 126–-154 g/km; CO₂ class(es): D-E



2) Caddy eHybrid/Caddy Maxi eHybrid (PHEV)*:

Weighted combined power consumption: 18.3–19.4 kWh/100 km; weighted combined fuel consumption: 0.4–0.5 l/100 km; combined electric range: 113–122 km; weighted combined CO₂ emissions: 10–12 g/km; combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 6.1–6.6 l/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions with discharged battery: 139–151 g/km; CO₂ class(es): B-E

Caddy Cargo eHybrid/Caddy Cargo Maxi eHybrid (PHEV)*:

Weighted combined power consumption: 18.5–19.4 kWh/100 km; weighted combined fuel consumption: 0.5–0.5 l/100 km; combined electric range: 112–120 km; weighted combined CO₂ emissions: 11–12 g/km; combined fuel consumption with discharged battery: 6.3–6.6 l/100 km; combined CO₂ emissions with discharged battery: 143–151 g/km

* Figures according to the prescribed WLTP (Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure) measurement procedure