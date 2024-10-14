The BMW Group with two MINI world premieres and BMW Neue Klasse Vision Vehicles at the Mondial de l’Auto Paris 2024

The BMW Group continues to consistently implement its successful product strategy

Parallel to the market launch of the new BMW 1 Series, the new BMW X3 and the new BMW M5, the BMW Group will present the next steps in its unchanged product strategy at the Mondial de l’Auto Paris 2024. The focus is on the world premieres of the first all-electric MINI John Cooper Works models and the first joint motor show appearance of the latest concept studies of the BMW Neue Klasse, which will go into series production in 2025.

“The BMW Group is demonstrating its pioneering role in electric mobility at the Mondial de l’Auto Paris with a cross-segment range of electrified vehicles. Thanks to our attractive BEV product portfolio, we are able to grow our all-electric sales even in a demanding market environment. In the European market, we were even able to gain market share with the BMW brand,” says Jochen Goller, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Customers, Brands, Sales.

What BMW M is to BMW, JCW is to MINI.

The new all-electric MINI John Cooper Works models.

With the world premiere of the all-electric MINI John Cooper Works Electric and the MINI John Cooper Works Aceman, the brand’s long racing history is transferred to the here and now with innovative power. The two models effortlessly transfer motorsport expertise from the race track to the road. In addition to the exclusive, sporty design

and optimised aerodynamic driving characteristics, MINI fans can also look forward to the brand's hallmark agile handling.

The roll-out of electrification to the John Cooper Works brand within MINI transmits another strong signal on how the BMW Group is committed to electric driving as a strategic direction.

At the same time, the Mondial de l’Auto Paris 2024 marks the ideal starting point for intensified communication in the further ramp up for BMW Neue Klasse, due for launch in 2025.

First joint appearance of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse and BMW Vision Neue Klasse X.

BMW is showing two Neue Klasse Vision Vehicles in Paris, which provide an outlook on the wide range of BMW’s future model portfolio.

The BMW Vision New Class is a sporty electric sedan for the premium mid-range. The BMW Vision New Class X transfers the philosophy and technology of the future generation of vehicles to the Sports Activity Vehicle segment.

“With the two vision cars for Neue Klasse we are showing how we are going to change the look & feel of the BMW brand. Many aspects of our cars will be completely new and yet we believe that the Neue Klasse will reflect the very essence of the BMW brand”, says Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design.

Both vehicles are characterized by a clear, reduced design language. In the interior, the next generation of BMW iDrive enables intuitive interaction between driver and vehicle. The combination of BMW Panoramic Vision, 3D Head-Up Display, Central Display and the new multifunction steering wheel redefine the BMW driver orientation.

The new BMW iX2 features in-car entertainment highlight UNO® Car Party! And Paramount+.

With UNO® Car Party! in the BMW iX2, the BMW Group is showing the next in-car gaming highlight. Since the end of August 2024, the game has already been available in over 500,000 BMW and MINI vehicles via the AirConsole platform. In addition, it was only at the beginning of October that the BMW Group brought the popular subscription streaming service Paramount+ into the vehicle, offering subscribers access to a wide range of blockbusters, new originals and hit series such as Star Trek Discovery. Customers have access to in-car entertainment highlights in their vehicles with BMW and MINI Operating System 9 in conjunction with BMW Digital Premium or the MINI Connected Package*.

*Paramount+ subscription is not part of BMW Digital Premium/MINI Connected Package.

In addition to the outlook for the BMW Neue Klasse and new digital services, also hydrogen technology is key topic at the Mondial de l’Auto Paris 2024, as a further expression of the BMW Group’s open technology drive strategy.

BMW will launch its first hydrogen-powered production model in 2028.

After successfully testing the BMW iX5 Hydrogen pilot fleet worldwide, the BMW Group is now preparing for series production of vehicles with hydrogen drive systems in 2028. The series production models will be integrated into BMW’s existing portfolio. Hydrogen is recognized as a promising future energy carrier of the future, actingas an effective storage medium for renewable energy sources, helping to balance supply and demand and enabling a more stable and reliable integration of renewables into the energy grid.



The BMW Group is also showing the complete all-electric BMW and MINI product portfolio at Mondial de l’Auto Paris 2024. It now consists of more than 15 models, which cover all major market segments.

The motor show presentation is rounded off with the electric two-wheelers from BMW Motorrad for urban areas.

The BMW Group stand at Mondial de l’Automobile Paris 2024 covers an area of 1,300 square metres. The fair is open to trade visitors on 14 October and to the general public from 15 to 20 October 2024.

SOURCE: BMW Group