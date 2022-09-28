The all-new Renault Austral: the ‘Nouvelle Vague’ tech SUV

Renault brings an ambitious model to its SUV range: the All-New Renault Austral. It will serve to bolster efforts to win back the C segment that forms the core of the global automotive market

Renault brings an ambitious model to its SUV range: the All-New Renault Austral. It will serve to bolster efforts to win back the C segment that forms the core of the global automotive market. The All-New Austral is part of the ‘cars for living’ tradition and marks the next milestone in the C-segment offensive started by the Arkana and the Megane E-TECH Electric, with a resolutely modern approach. The ‘Nouvelle Vague’ that aims to turn the brand into an industry benchmark for technology, clean energy, and services.

The All-New Renault Austral falls perfectly within the ‘Renaulution’ plan. Its name evokes images of the wide-open spaces of the South, a promise of endless possibilities, a hallmark of the brand’s DNA. A warm, welcoming, and modern brand where customers are given an enhanced experience of life.

As such, the exterior design of the All-New Austral is not only true to the codes of the SUV category, but also athletic and even technological. The range is based on three trims: Equilibre, Techno and Iconic. For the first time ever on a Renault vehicle, it also comes in an exclusive Esprit Alpine version for a sportier look, with two higher-end trims.

The sleek, high-tech interior on the All-New Austral boasts the level of comfort worthy of the family models that have marked Renault’s history. The crowning jewel of the generous and welcoming interior, the OpenR screen displays both the instrument panel and the navigation and multimedia systems while incorporating the best Google services and applications. The two large 12-inch screens plus the 9.3-inch head-up display make for a total screen space of nearly 1,000 cm2 for an intuitive, immersive, and connected driving experience.

The All-New Austral is the pinnacle of modernity with 32 driving aids (ADAS), MULTI-SENSE settings, and Renault’s third-generation four-wheel steering system, 4CONTROL Advanced. Each useful, proactive, and intelligent technological feature is there to improve passenger comfort, pleasure, and safety.

The first Renault vehicle to be designed on the 3rd generation CMF-CD platform that was co-developed within the Alliance, the All-New Austral features the latest more powerful and more efficient version of the ‘Full Hybrid’ E-TECH system, and two petrol 48V or 12V ‘Mild Hybrid’ engines. A range with a selection of electrified motors so private owners and fleets have something to cover their specific use.

Made in the ultra-modern Palencia factory in Spain, the All-New Austral is put through rigorous checks during every stage of production. From choosing materials to checking each functionality, from assembly to painting, nothing is left to chance. As quality and durability are the guiding principles of the design brief, nearly a thousand criteria are assessed throughout the design phase by both in house experts and an external panel of consumers.

In France, orders for the All-New Renault Austral began in September 2022 with deliveries starting in December 2022.

“Featuring one of the best infotainment systems on the market and the world’s most efficient hybrid powertrain, the All-New Austral is renewing Renault’s range in the C segment with a product that befits its ambitions and targets the core of the European market.” Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault

SOURCE: Renault