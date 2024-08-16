The all-new BMW M5 Touring

BMW M GmbH is expanding its offering in the high-performance segment and at the same time pushing ahead with the electrification of its model range. The new BMW M5 Touring (energy consumption, weighted, combined: 2.0 l/100 km [141.2 mpg imp] and 30.7 kWh/ 100 km; CO2 emissions, weighted, combined: 46 g/ km; fuel consumption with discharged battery: 10.9 l/100 km [25.9 mpg imp] in the WLTP cycle; CO2 classes, weighted, combined: B, with discharged battery G) combines standout dynamics on the road and track with variable-use interior space for everyday jobs, leisure activities and trips away. This is the third current BMW M car to be powered by an M HYBRID drive system, in which a high-revving V8 engine is boosted by an electric motor with extremely rapid power delivery. Together, the engine and motor generate maximum output of 535 kW/727 hp and peak torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft).

The vehicle and drive concept of the new BMW M5 Touring lay on an exceptionally multifaceted driving experience, headlined by unrestricted everyday usability and long-distance capability, captivating performance and the ability to drive on electric power alone in urban areas and beyond. Power transfer via the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the Active M Differential and the

M-specific chassis technology are all tuned precisely to the performance characteristics of the M HYBRID drive system. The new BMW M5 Touring accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.6 seconds and will put smiles on faces with its outstanding elasticity and unparalleled precision in highly dynamic driving situations.

The new BMW M5 Touring will celebrate its world premiere at Monterey Car Week in California, USA in mid-August 2024. Market launch in November 2024 will follow hot on the heels of the production start-up

at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing. The most important markets for the new BMW M5 Touring are Germany and the USA, followed by Great Britain, Canada and Switzerland.

Exterior design: athletic forms, typical Touring proportions.

With a fresh interpretation of the signature M design for high-performance cars, the new BMW M5 Touring clearly expresses its racing-car-inspired character. A particularly high proportion of surfaces painted in body colour and a Black solid finish for the roof create a puristic appearance to go with the familiar proportions of a Touring model. A model-specific side frame design incorporating prominently flared wheel arches teams up with muscular shoulders and a long roofline to headline the athletic appearance of the new BMW M5 Touring – and set it apart emphatically from the new BMW 5 Series Touring.

The sculptural front end is shaped by large air intakes and a newly designed BMW M kidney grille, which is showcased as standard by BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting. At the opposite end of the car, slim rear lights extending into the car’s flanks, vertical reflectors positioned to the outer edges of the rear end and a two-section split diffuser with two pairs of exhaust tailpipes integrated to the left and right emphasise the width and powerful stature of the new BMW M5 Touring.

M HYBRID drive system combines a free-revving V8 engine with a powerful electric motor.

The M HYBRID drive system in the new BMW M5 Touring brings together a 4.4-litre V8 engine and an electric motor integrated into the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission. As well as the latest version of M TwinPower Turbo technology, the combustion engine also benefits from a cross-bank exhaust manifold and optimised oil separation. It develops maximum output of 430 kW/585 hp and peak torque of 750 Nm (553 lb-ft).

The electric motor is from the latest, fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology and produces maximum output of 145 kW/197 hp. Its nominal torque of 280 Nm (206 lb-ft) increases to effective torque at the transmission input of 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) with the help of the pre-gearing stage patented by BMW. The power generated by the electric motor – on tap the moment the driver pulls away – and the intelligently controlled interplay between the engine and motor ensure delay-free response and linear power delivery into the upper reaches of the load and rev ranges. The standard top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph) can be raised to 305 km/h (189 mph) by specifying the optional M Driver’s Package.

The sports exhaust system with electrically controlled flaps conjures up an emotionally engaging drive system sound. Depending on the configuration and operating mode selected, the power delivery of the electric motor will also gain an acoustic accompaniment courtesy of BMW IconicSounds Electric. Driving on electric power alone at speeds of up to 140 km/h (87 mph) is possible. The high-voltage battery of the new BMW M5 Touring provides 18.6 kWh of usable energy. This makes an electric range of 61 – 67 kilometres (38 – 42 miles) achievable in the WLTP test cycle. The Combined Charging Unit supports AC charging at up to 11 kW.

The M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, like the electronically controlled Active M Differential at the rear axle, is specially tuned to the performance characteristics of the M HYBRID drive system. Beyond the default 4WD setting, drivers can also use the M Setup menu to select 4WD Sport mode, in which the M xDrive system’s rear-biased setup is particularly pronounced. And choosing 2WD mode with the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system switched off opens the door for skilled drivers to enjoy a performance experience of exceptional purity.

M-specific chassis technology delivers compelling dynamics.

The new BMW M5 Touring raises the bar in its segment with its standout dynamic qualities. Playing a key role here – alongside the drive system, long wheelbase and wide tracks – is improved body rigidity. As well as a tower-to-bulkhead stiffening plate, tower-to-front-end struts and other bracing elements in the front-end structure, the rear end features model-specific underfloor struts, including a cross-bar, a stiffening plate and other bracing elements in the load compartment.

The sophisticated chassis technology of the new BMW M5 Touring comprises a double-wishbone front axle and a five-link rear axle with model-specific kinematics and elastokinematics. Standard specification also includes adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers and Integral Active Steering. The M-specific tuning, the individually selectable settings and the ability to adjust the dampers at each wheel individually optimise the body’s connection to the road and maximise the car’s spread of talents between dynamic potency and ride comfort. Traction, agility and directional stability all benefit from near-actuator wheel slip limitation and the networking of all control systems within the integrated transverse dynamics management setup.

The standard-fitted M Compound brakes provide the requisite stopping power. Like the optional M Carbon ceramic brakes, they combine with an integrated braking system that offers two pedal feel and response settings. The M light-alloy wheels (front: 20 inches; rear: 21 inches) are fitted as standard with high-performance tyres.

Wide range of assistance systems for automated driving and parking.

The new BMW M5 Touring comes as standard with a wealth of driver assistance systems, whose functionality is further enhanced by the integrated braking system and networked transverse dynamics management. Standard specification includes front collision warning, Lane Departure Warning including lane return with steering assistance, the Evasion Assistant, the Attentiveness Assistant and the Speed Limit Info system.

As an option, customers can also order their car with the Driving Assistant Professional including Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Active Cruise Control, automatic Speed Limit Assist, traffic light detection and Active Navigation. The likewise optional Parking Assistant Professional allows parking and manoeuvring to be controlled by smartphone from outside the car.

Configurable driving experience for everyday driving and track sessions.

The M-specific control panel on the centre console offers additional options for customising the driving experience. For example, the Setup button enables direct access to the settings for the drive system, Drivelogic function, chassis, steering, braking system, M xDrive and brake energy recuperation intensity. Drivers can use the M buttons on the steering wheel to call up two configurations they have previously programmed for the vehicle setup.

M Dynamic Mode – for adjusting the stability control – can also be activated at the touch of a button. DSC can also be fully switched off. Drivers can use the M Mode button to adjust the configuration of the displays and driver assistance systems. In SPORT mode, the interventions from the assistance systems and the content shown on the information display and BMW Head-Up Display are restricted to just the essential functions required for sporty driving. If M Drive Professional is specified, TRACK mode is also on hand. And this option also includes the M Laptimer, as well as the Boost Control function for when the driver wants to summon a particularly dynamic injection of speed.

The M HYBRID button can be used to set the drive system’s operating mode as desired. While the basic setting Hybrid controls the interplay between the engine and motor, Electric mode provides all-electric driving. The eControl mode enables effective brake energy recuperation or maintains the battery charge at a constant level. In addition, Dynamic and Dynamic Plus modes are also available as part of M Drive Professional, priming the cooling system and drive system to keep performance at a constantly high level or generate short bursts of maximum power on country roads or race tracks.

Progressive sports-car cockpit with M-specific displays.

The driver-focused cockpit of the new BMW M5 Touring exudes an authentic racing-car aura with its newly designed M leather steering wheel, M multifunction seats, M-specific readouts on the BMW Curved Display and the standard BMW Head-Up Display. Helping to create an exclusive, premium ambience on board are Merino leather trim, the BMW Interaction Bar, four-zone automatic climate control, M-specific interior lighting with Welcome Animation and a Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System. Among the items on the options list are steering wheel heating, active seat ventilation and a panoramic glass sunroof. From spring 2025, customers will also be able to give their cars an additional touch of luxury in the form of BMW Individual Metallic Merino leather trim.

The load capacity of the new BMW M5 Touring can be expanded from 500 to a maximum of 1,630 litres. The standard-fitted Comfort Access and automatic tailgate operation enable easy loading and unloading. The maximum trailer load for the optional trailer coupling is 2,000 kg.

The latest version of BMW iDrive, based on BMW Operating System 8.5, is designed squarely for operating vehicle functions using a touchscreen and natural language. Standard specification also includes BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which comes with the BMW Maps navigation system and Augmented View function. A 5G-compatible antenna system ensures optimal connectivity for using digital services such as video streaming and in-car gaming. And smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ is a seamless process. In addition, the new BMW M5 Touring offers both the option of using a Personal eSim and a host of personalisation options unlocked by the BMW ID and the My BMW App.