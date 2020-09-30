The all-new BMW 4 Series Convertible

The standout element of the models in the new BMW 4 Series range is the carefully judged enhancement of their sporting abilities. And now, this can also be combined with the pleasure of open-top motoring. With its sensational styling, brand new roof design, diverse line-up of engines, top-class chassis technology and innovative equipment features, the new BMW 4 Series Convertible packages driving pleasure in a particularly exclusive form.

Premiere for the new BMW 4 Series Convertible. New benchmark for dynamic driving pleasure combined with the allure of exclusive open-air motoring in the premium midsize segment. A design conceived in the brand’s current styling language that radiates sporting elegance, a new type of roof design and performance that has stepped up significantly compared to its predecessor make the latest generation of the open-top four-seater a highly compelling proposition. The design, vehicle concept and driving dynamics provide greater differentiation from the BMW 3 Series Sedan than at any time in the 35 years that BMW convertibles have graced the midsize class. Worldwide launch will commence in March 2021.

7.4 – 6.9 l/100 km [38.2 – 40.9 mpg imp]; CO emissions combined: 169 – 159 g/km) powered by a 275 kW/374 hp six-cylinder in-line petrol engine. The launch line-up also comprises two four-cylinder petrol units and a four-cylinder diesel, with two straight-six diesel engines set to follow later in 2021. Standalone body design has dynamically stretched proportions and a low-to-the-road silhouette. Expressive front end brings together tradition-rich and modern styling features. Prominent, upright BMW kidney grille references legendary sports cars from the brand’s past and signals the high cooling air requirement of the powertrain technology. Extremely slim LED headlights are standard, BMW Laserlight optional.

Newly developed panel bow softtop roof marries the strengths of a retractable hardtop and the puristic appeal of a fabric hood, thereby combining the best of both worlds. Its sleek surface gracefully arches over the passenger cell of the new BMW 4 Series Convertible. Roof is 40 per cent lighter than the predecessor car’s, acoustic and thermal comfort are far superior to those of a conventional design. Softtop comes in Black as standard and Anthracite Silver effect as an option.

Significantly enhanced performance capabilities resulting from an extremely stiff body structure with reinforced side skirts, additional convertible-specific bracing and a new aluminium shear panel in the front end. Low centre of gravity, perfectly balanced 50 : 50 weight distribution. Optimised aerodynamics, wider tracks than on the outgoing model (+28 mm at the front and +18 mm at the rear).

Mild hybrid technology for the six-cylinder in-line petrol engine and all diesel units results in even sharper response and optimised efficiency. 48V starter-generator assists the engine with its additional 8 kW/11 hp of power. All model variants comply with the Euro 6d emissions standard.

Eight-speed Steptronic transmission standard on all model variants for the first time. Optional eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission with new Sprint function for instantaneous and dynamic acceleration. Range-topping petrol and diesel models fitted with BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive as standard.

Carefully modified chassis geometry, mounting and set-up for added agility, precision and dynamic prowess. Specially tuned lift-related dampers as standard. Even stiffer M Sport suspension including variable sport steering as an option. Other items on the options list: adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers, M Sport brakes with a choice of blue or red brake callipers, M Sport differential with electronically controlled, fully variable locking effect in the rear differential.

M Sport model offered as an alternative to standard specification. Also available: M Sport package Pro including 19-inch M light-alloy wheels and a sporty engine soundtrack in the cabin. M Carbon exterior package and M Performance Parts available from the launch of the new BMW 4 Series Convertible.

Modern premium ambience and characteristic blend of sporting flair and sophisticated elegance in the interior. Driver-centric cockpit design, electrically adjustable sports seats in the front with automatically extending and retracting belt feeders, Vernasca leather trim and seat heating, plus leather sports steering wheel as standard, knee pads on the centre console as an option. Two rear seats clearly styled as individual seats. Harmoniously designed surfaces of the instrument panel, door panel trim and rear passenger compartment create an enveloping environment. Continuous shoulder line framed by a high-class trim strip.

Optimised functionality for both everyday journeys and longer distances. Variable softtop compartment allows luggage capacity to be increased from 300 litres (80 l more than predecessor) with the roof down to 385 litres (15 l more) when closed. Storage package, folding rear backrest and through-loading facility all standard.

Top-class equipment features make open-top driving an even more pleasurable experience. Optional wind deflector can be stored behind the rear backrest, optional neck warmers are integrated into the front head restraints. Three-zone automatic climate control is standard, ambient lighting with Welcome Light Carpet, Harman Kardon surround sound system and auxiliary heating system controlled via smartphone or the BMW Display Key are available as options.

Far wider range of driver assistance systems than the outgoing model. Front collision warning with brake intervention, Lane Departure Warning including lane return with steering assistance and Speed Limit Info system now standard. Optional Driving Assistant Professional adds a number of features including the Steering and Lane Control Assistant with the new Active Navigation and Emergency Lane Assistant functions. Innovative 3D visualisation of surrounding area in the digital instrument cluster.

Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear as standard. Optional Parking Assistant now includes the Reversing Assistant. Latest generation of BMW Head-Up Display and BMW Drive Recorder also available as options.

BMW Operating System 7 provides the platform for individually configurable, personalised content in the Control Display (measuring up to 10.25 inches) and the optional 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Intuitive, multimodal operation using the Control Display touchscreen, iDrive Controller, steering wheel buttons or voice control. BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with new graphics in the Control Display.

New, cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps is standard. Fast, precise calculation of routes and arrival times, real-time traffic data updated at frequent intervals, facility for entering any word when searching for destination.

Standard smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and now also Android Auto, wireless connection via WiFi, information shown in the Control Display, the instrument cluster and the optional Head-Up Display. Remote Software Upgrade allows improved vehicle functions and new digital services to be imported into the car over the air.

SOURCE: BMW Group