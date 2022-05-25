Thatcham Research: Seeing stars: Top safety performers revealed in latest Euro NCAP results

All six vehicles in the most recent round of Euro NCAP testing announced today have achieved four or five-star ratings, offering a variety of safe options for drivers to choose from

The fully electric Kia EV6, What Car? Car of the Year 2022 winner, was given a five-star Euro NCAP rating, with a strong 90% result in the Adult Occupant Protection category. It scored maximum points in Euro NCAP’s challenging side barrier and pole impact assessments, which look at the protection offered to occupants during impacts to the side of the vehicle, where there is very little space to absorb energy.

The Volvo C40 Recharge and Volkswagen Multivan also secured five-star ratings in this latest round, with both achieving the highest Child Occupant Protection score (89%) seen so far in 2022. Both vehicles also come with a centre-console airbag. The airbag is a valuable addition that limits the excursion of the far side occupant, helping to mitigate against occupant-to-occupant collision and head injuries in the event of a side impact.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class was another safe performer, its 93% score in Adult Occupant Protection contributing towards a five-star rating overall. The C-Class also has Reverse Autonomous Emergency Braking as an optional extra, a safety technology designed to reduce car parking accidents or collisions with unseen children behind the car.

Avery comments: “These latest results show that the vast majority of carmakers are working in partnership with Euro NCAP and continuing to increase safety for the benefit of the drivers and other road users, resulting in four and five-star cars across a spectrum of price points, sizes and styles.”

The Peugeot 308 and Vauxhall Astra were rated four-stars. “These are still very strong scores, especially when you consider that Euro NCAP raises the bar for safety performance as technology evolves,” comments Avery.

