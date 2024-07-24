Thatcham Research asks new Government to address seven UK automotive sector challenges

Thatcham Research sets out seven key areas the Government should address

Thatcham Research, the UK’s only not-for-profit automotive risk intelligence company, is asking the new Government to address seven key areas of concern within the automotive sector.

Jonathan Hewett, Chief Executive at Thatcham Research, said: “The UK’s automotive industry faces a number of challenges which the new Government must resolve if it is to deliver safe, secure and sustainable mobility.

“This includes high rates of car insurance, the sustainable adoption of automated and electric vehicles onto our roads, and stubbornly high numbers of road deaths.

“Thatcham Research is calling on the new Government to address seven key issues which range from the ongoing auto repair skills crisis to vehicle theft.

“We stand ready to support the Government in providing solutions to these issues, utilising more than 55 years of automotive risk intelligence to turn challenges into opportunities.”

SOURCE: Thatcham Research