Tevva appoints automotive executive veteran Ian Harnett as Chairman

Ian brings more than 35 years of automotive experience to Tevva, having held leadership roles at Jaguar Land Rover

Electric and hydrogen truck pioneer Tevva, today announced that Ian Harnett has been appointed Chairman, effective from 1 January 2022.

Ian, who has also been appointed to Tevva’s Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, succeeds David Roberts, who will remain on the Board as non-executive director.

Ian first joined the Board of Tevva on 5th August 2021 as non-executive director to support the company’s growth strategy to expand its fleet and market presence.

He brings more than 38 years of automotive experience to Tevva, having held leadership roles at Jaguar Land Rover since 2009 when he was promoted to the role of Director of Purchasing. In April 2015, Ian was appointed Executive Director of Human Resources and Global Purchasing, also picking up responsibility for all Jaguar Land Rover Property matters globally.

Asher Bennett, Founder and CEO of Tevva, said:

“We are excited that Ian is taking on new responsibilities as Tevva Chairman. He has a fantastic profile and is highly respected within the automotive industry, representing an incredible endorsement of our proposition and vision. His leadership, expertise and enthusiasm for the next generation of commercial vehicles will be integral as Tevva continues to scale up and expand internationally.

“Tevva’s Board will look to Ian to provide additional leadership and support to our executive team, as we work to fulfil our ambition to revolutionise freight trucks. I would also like to thank David for his stewardship as Chairman and his continued insight as a non-executive director.”

Previously, Ian was responsible for the establishment of the new Strategic Business Office at Jaguar Land Rover, as well as heading up the Transition Team as Jaguar Land Rover was divested from Ford Motor Company.

Ian was appointed by British Leyland in 1982, starting in the purchasing department at Longbridge and spent the next 25 years in various purchasing / project roles – including assignments with subsequent owners of Rover Group.

For several years Ian was responsible for Honda contracts and later headed a joint purchasing team in BMW/Rover. In July 2000 Ian led the Land Rover purchasing team out of BMW ownership following Ford’s acquisition.

During his time at Ford, Ian spent three years based in Cologne (Germany) managing the chassis and raw materials purchasing team for Ford of Europe, Volvo and JLR.

Ian Harnett, Chairman of Tevva, commented:

“Tevva is well-positioned to capitalise on the growth of the global HGV OEM market, and to bring zero-emissions vehicles to this market. Tevva’s evolution as an OEM has been grounded in automotive best practices and guided by those who champion the industry. I am honoured to chair this Board of talented professionals who embody the company’s core values and share its vision.”

David Roberts, outgoing Chairman of Tevva, added:

“It has been an honour to Chair the Board of Tevva, which can proudly boast of being both an exciting and purpose-led business, one which I’m positive will have a huge impact on humanity. It’s great to see Ian, who has world-class experience and deep industry knowledge, step into the role of Chairman. I am looking forward to working closely with him, Asher and the company in my capacity as non-executive director, and remain fully committed to helping Tevva continue to grow and succeed.”

SOURCE: Tevva