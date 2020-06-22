Tenneco receives PACCAR global quality awards for DRiV™ Ride Performance and Motorparts business groups

Tenneco Inc.’s DRiV™ Ride Performance and Motorparts business groups have received the PACCAR 10 PPM Quality Award for meeting the truck manufacturer’s most stringent quality standard.

PACCAR manufactures light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. The award was given to three business groups within Tenneco. These include the DRiV Ride Control manufacturing facility and Commercial Truck and Off-Highway customer business unit in Sint-Truiden, Belgium for its Monroe® OE Solutions original equipment shock absorbers; the DRiV NVH Performance Materials plant in Napoleon, Ohio for its OE radiator rods and Tenneco Walker Clean Air manufacturing facility in Birmingham, the U.K. for the quality and service of its Walker® aftermarket products.

The annual award recognizes suppliers who have met demanding criteria for quality and warranty performance. In total, the company honored 370 suppliers on five continents for meeting its top quality standard in 2019.

Monroe OE Solutions shock absorbers include an array of innovative features designed to provide outstanding ride quality and control, a high level of safety and exceptional durability under severe working conditions. OE cabin shock absorbers with modular assembly solutions for DAF trucks are engineered and manufactured at the Sint-Truiden facility.

“We are delighted to have received this award for both our original equipment (OE) Ride Control and NVH Performance Materials businesses,” said Brad Norton, executive vice president, president DRiV Ride Performance. “This accomplishment is a testament to our partnership with Paccar who values technology and collaboration” Norton added. Andrew Sexton, group vice president and general manager, DRiV Motorparts, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA), said: “This award recognizes our Birmingham team’s commitment to delivering a full value package to our aftermarket customers with our Walker® emission control products. We thank PACCAR for placing its trust in DRiV”

SOURCE: Tenneco