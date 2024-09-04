technotrans supplies temperature control technology worldwide for foaming processes in battery production

Further growth in the Plastics focus market: technotrans wins an order in the mid single-digit million euro range

Further growth in the Plastics focus market: technotrans wins an order in the mid single-digit million euro range. The thermal management specialist supplies energy-efficient compact temperature control units for a sub-process of battery production to several locations worldwide. The customer is a German car manufacturer. The appliances are used for mould temperature control in foam casting – a temperature-sensitive process for joining battery cells. The decisive factors in winning the business were technotrans’ engineering expertise, the high energy efficiency of the devices, quick response times during development and the global service network. technotrans is the sole supplier for the entire project.

“With this order, we are underpinning both the strong growth in the important Plastics focus market and our technological leadership in sophisticated applications for battery production in electromobility,” says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. “In addition, we have once again demonstrated our agility as a strong group: We were able to react to changing customer requirements within a very short time and deliver tailor-made solutions. As a result, we made a decisive contribution to ensuring the fastest possible start of production.”

The German car manufacturer will receive a customized version of the technotrans teco ci eco device series – the most energy-efficient compact temperature control units on the market. By the end of 2025, a high three-digit number of the systems will be delivered to several national and international battery production sites. technotrans was awarded the contract especially because of its broad global service network and the associated worldwide customer proximity. The engineering expertise and the high level of vertical integration, which ranges from the production of numerous components to in-house software development for high-precision temperature management, were also convincing factors.

Optimum thermal management for demanding processes

The customer uses technotrans systems in a critical battery production process. In foam casting, battery cells are joined together in a press using a foam-like substance. For this purpose, the moulds must be heated to the exact target temperature, maintained and cooled down in very short cycles. This is where the technotrans compact temperature control units become relevant: they reliably ensure precise temperature control in this process. Another challenge was the different qualities of cooling water at the various locations. Contaminated or calcified cooling water damages the temperature control units and the quality of the results. Here, with it’s state-of-the -art know-how, technotrans has developed a sustainable water treatment solution that is precisely tailored to the customer’s requirements.

“Our customers benefit from our Group-wide expertise, which perfectly fits together. From specifically designed technology to agile production

and global service – we offer everything from a single source,” emphasizes Michael Finger.

SOURCE: technotrans