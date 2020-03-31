Tech talk: How Audi plans to bring 20 all-electric models to market in the next five years

Globally, by 2025, Audi is aiming to have 30 electrified models on sale, with 20 of those vehicles fully electric. It is an ambitious plan showing the brand’s global commitment for a more electrified and sustainable future.

Already in the U.S., Audi has introduced five production models—the Audi Q5 TFSI e, A7 TFSI e and A8 TFSI e plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) as well as the e-tron all-electric SUV and upcoming e-tron Sportback. Next, we’ll introduce the Audi Q4 e-tron SUV and e-tron GT performance sedan, which have already been shown as concept vehicles.

Audi’s upcoming all-electric vehicles will be built on four distinct platforms that balance performance, efficiency, practicality and the engineering and craftsmanship synonymous with the Audi brand. Here are details of the four architectures that will underpin cars and SUVs in a multitude of sizes to bring Audi’s electrified plans to reality.

MLB evo: The first Audi electric vehicles

The first Audi quattro model of the 1980s was simply named “quattro” for its innovative all-wheel-drive technology. Much the same, the “e-tron” name foreshadows a range of electric vehicle (EV) drivetrain technology for the Audi brand. The Audi e-tron SUV is the first all-electric SUV, having gone on sale in the U.S. starting in May 2019. It combines electric mobility with Audi quality: A sophisticated drive and recuperation system, all-wheel drive and maximum comfort. It is an Audi, through and through, in quality, performance and execution.

Manufactured in a certified CO2-neutral plant in Brussels, Belgium, whose 398,264 sq ft rooftop solar array is large enough to produce approximately 3,000 MWh annually—or enough to charge approximately 30,000 e-tron SUVs—the e-tron is based on a heavily modified version of the modular longitudinal platform (MLB evo) that underpins an array of Audi vehicles. With a wheelbase that stretches 115.3 inches, the e-tron is between the Audi Q5 and Audi Q7 SUVs in terms of size, or about the same size as an Audi Q8. The high-voltage battery stores up to 95 kWh of energy and can recover up to 30% of energy used to drive the vehicle during regenerative braking applications. In most applications, the e-tron uses brake-energy regeneration relying on its hydraulic brake booster. A brake pedal simulator makes the switch from regen to hydraulic braking nearly unnoticeable.

The e-tron houses two asynchronous electric motors (ASM) that produce up to 402 horsepower in boost mode. A more powerful, three-motor variant with fully independent rear torque vectoring is also under development.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Audi