Tata’s second five star car: Altroz delivers a strong result for adult occupant protection

Global NCAP launches the new round of #SaferCarsForIndia crash test results today with the welcome support of the FIA Foundation and Bloomberg Philanthropies. The recently launched TATA Altroz reaches a strong 5 stars for adult and three stars for child occupant protection.

Global NCAP chose the entry-level model.

David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP said,

“The latest result in our #SaferCarsforIndia crash tests shows a strong signal that TATA is moving its fleet to 5-star levels of safety performance. We would like to encourage all other car manufacturers in India to follow TATA’s example and bring affordable 5-star cars to Indian consumers.”

“The Indian government’s minimum crash test standards are clearly helping to eliminate any new zero star cars from the market, and we will continue to work with them to ensure the push of regulatory requirements is complimented by the pull of consumer awareness, encouraging the demand for ever higher levels of safety.”

TATA Altroz

The Altroz achieved a solid five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. The Altroz offers 2 frontal airbags as standard. Its structure and its footwell area were rated as stable. Head and neck protection for adult occupants was good. Chest protection for both adults was adequate. Child occupant protection showed good protection for the 18 month old dummy with the CRS installed rearward facing and using the standard ISOFIX anchorages. The 3 year old CRS was installed forward facing, the backrest of the seat unlatched during the crash due to the load of the top tether which was a reason for a score reduction. The head contact of the 3 years old dummy with the interior of the car, the lack of three point belts in all seating positions, and the lack of possibility of disconnecting the passenger airbag when a rearward facing CRS is installed in the passenger seat explain the three star rating for child occupant protection.

SOURCE: Global NCAP