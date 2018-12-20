Tata Tigor EV now available for self-drive in Pune

Tata Motors partners with Zoomcar to deploy 500 electric cars

Today the number of shared mobility users is on a rise. In this growing market, Tata Motors today joined hands with self-drive rental platform Zoomcar to offer Tata Tigor EVs in Pune.

At a symbolic ceremony held in Pune, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President- Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy and Mr. Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO, Zoomcar flagged-off the first batch of Tigor EVs from Concorde Motors in Baner.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra said, “The future of mobility will increasingly be connected, shared and powered by zero emission technologies. Tata Motors is strongly committed to this transformative journey and working with all like-minded partners to accelerate the enabling ecosystem. It is a great pleasure to announce our partnership with Zoomcar to offer shared electric mobility solution for the citizens of Pune. Tata Tigor EV will now be available on the self-drive rental platform, offered by Zoomcar, to enable zero-emission transport option for the citizens of Pune. We are confident that our customers will appreciate and enjoy the driving experience.”

Commenting on the partnership, Greg Moran said, “The Zoomcar team is thrilled to partner with Tata Motors to bring electric vehicles to Pune. This marks the beginning of a dynamic partnership within electric mobility and we expect to touch 20 cities and 500 electric vehicles with Tata over the next year.”

Tata Motors is committed to the Government’s vision of driving electric mobility in the country and is working in a collaborative manner with various ecosystem partners to facilitate faster adoption of electric vehicles and to build a sustainable future for India.

Source: Tata Motors