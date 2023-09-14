Gadget on wheels for the evolved, launched New Nexon.ev, the game changer EV redefines advanced mobility

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Tata Motors and the pioneer of India’s EV revolution, today launched the all-new Nexon.ev.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Tata Motors and the pioneer of India’s EV revolution, today launched the all-new Nexon.ev. A trail blazer by legacy, this latest avatar of India’s bestselling EV marks a significant leap forward for the entire Indian auto industry. A bold digital design language; a futuristic, tech-inspired drive experience; and introduction of several intuitive and innovative features, easily accessible via gadgets; hallmarks the new Nexon.ev as a real game changer. Built on the Tata.ev brand values of Sustainability, Community and Technology, the Nexon.ev is available in three distinct personas– Empowered, Fearless and Creative, representing the personalities and lifestyles of its audience. Available from an introductory starting price of INR 14.74 Lakh, the Nexon.ev will be retailed from authorized dealerships across the country.

Launching the new Nexon.ev, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “EV customers constitute a unique community that is fast growing and distinguished by their evolved choices, hunger for next-gen technology, expectations of personalised experiences, and commitment to a greener tomorrow. The Nexon.ev aptly fulfils their evolving, astute preferences with a technologically advanced, on-the-move solution that seamlessly blends with their contemporary way of life. This groundbreaking vehicle isn’t just pushing boundaries; it is rewriting the rulebook by addressing several unstated expectations of customers as well. The sleek, futuristic, and digital design; an unwavering commitment to safety and sustainability; and smart lifestyle features that are best-in-class and only seen in vehicles several segments above, makes Nexon.ev a truly aspirational electric SUV.”

“With this launch, we are also transitioning into a new era that will be bolder and more innovative. We remain committed to lead the change and to shape the future of mobility towards an electric and sustainable tomorrow.”, Mr. Chandra further added.

All-new Nexon.ev in brief:

Digital Design: The new design denotes an electric modernity with an iconic look. A new digital design approach, where the core character of the car is innovative, tech-forward, aspirational.

Smart, Digital and intuitive: Humanistic digitization has been delivered through a smart digital lighting system, which makes the car’s communication seamless and intuitive.

The bi-functional LED DRLs coupled with center position lamp provides an unmissable distinct identity to the EV. A very important functionality introduced is the smart charging indicator to display SOC level during charging.

It greets you with a welcome signature when you unlock the car and a goodbye when you lock it.

Tech Marvel: Featuring advanced technology that transcends multiple segments, the Nexon.ev raises the bar for the entire automotive industry, particularly in the EV space

It offers a cinematic visual experience through its 31.24 cm (12.3 inch) ultra-High Definition (HD) touchscreen infotainment, which is largest in the segment.

The cinematic visual experience is further enhanced with top-of-the- line In-Cabin audio experience with Harman’s AudioworX and 9 high quality JBL speakers. The vehicle acoustic experience has been enhanced with multiple customized audio modes

The cinematic infotainment screen is complemented with a large 26.03cm (10.25 inch) High Definition fully reconfigurable Instrument Cluster offering multi dial view.

Gadget on wheels: First of its kind in India, An app store – Arcade.ev. This would allow users to enjoy their favorite video, productivity, navigation or games apps, including OTTs. Watch a movie or series when waiting for someone, or attend conference calls while your car is charging. Offers 4 Voice Assistants which can serve the needs of our diverse customers. Tata’s very own ZConnect Connected Car Technology has been upgraded to offer over 60+ features, including remote control car functions.

Increasing Efficiency: Focus has been on maximizing utilization of battery pack energy. The range of the all-new Nexon.ev LR has been increased to 465km (MIDC Certified). An increase of 12 km.

Tech on the Go: The Nexon EV offers a digital driving experience, featuring multi-mode regen and multi-drive modes, catering to the evolving preferences of modern driver. Offers an intuitive package of driving aids with heightened focus on seamless convenience & gamification. Paddle Shifters for on the go Multi-Mode Regeneration, and smart digital shifter for an effortless drive experience.

Uncompromised Safety: With all-new Nexon.ev we have taken a huge step towards making Indian roads safer, by setting new standards of safety:

6 Airbags as Standard

ESP with i-VBAC has been made standard across the range to provide greater protection in adverse road conditions

SOS Call: to provide emergency assistance service

Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold

360o surround view camera system with blind spot view monitor for spatial awareness and ease of parking

Game changing disruptions: The all-new Nexon.ev is equipped with first in the segment features such as V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle charge) and V2L (Vehicle to Load) making it a true game-changer in the industry

Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) Charging: Introducing the V2V charging feature in the Nexon.ev – which makes it capable to charge another compatible EV. This feature will greatly facilitate the opportunity charging scenarios.

Vehicle to Load (V2L) Technology: With V2L technology, the Nexon.ev acts like a power bank, and helps stored energy in the HV battery to power external gadgets, appliances etc., such as electrical camping equipment, power tools and a variety of consumer electronics devices.

OTA Updates: A #NewForever Car: We have passed on upgrades to customers in the past through software, now we have taken Nexon.ev to the next step with OTA Capabilities

Uncompromised EV Experience: With multiple charging options and unparalleled silent driving experience, the Nexon.ev ensures an uncompromised ownership experience, epitomizing the future of electric mobility

With a dominating market share of over 70% in the 4-wheeler EV segment, TPEM has consistently demonstrated its pioneering spirit by introducing cutting-edge technologies and innovative products. Responsible for actively shaping the future of e-mobility, the company also recently crossed the milestone of selling 1 lakh Tata EVs. To ‘Go Beyond’, the company has already declared its 3-phase EV strategy, with plans to offer different body styles at several accessible price points, meeting the evolving needs of consumers. The company aims to set new benchmarks in the EV segment by focusing on Sustainability, Community and Technology.

SOURCE: Tata Motors