Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Rajasthan Solar Association partner to promote benefits of solar energy and electric vehicles

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited and pioneer of India’s EV revolution (TPEM), along with the Rajasthan Solar Association (RSA), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote electric vehicles (EVs) and the use of solar energy for EV charging in Rajasthan

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited and pioneer of India’s EV revolution (TPEM), along with the Rajasthan Solar Association (RSA), has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote electric vehicles (EVs) and the use of solar energy for EV charging in Rajasthan.

With solar rooftops receiving a major push from the Government of India in the form of the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Yojana, India has achieved over 4 lakh solar installations, with the number continuing to rise. This is complemented with the growth of electric vehicles, which, when combined with solar power, allow customers to drive with no associated fuel costs and zero emissions. Rajasthan, in particular, boasts a high penetration of renewable energy, ranking 2nd among Indian states in terms of installed capacity, with renewable energy accounting for 20% of the state’s total installed power capacity. Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, also enjoys one of the highest EV penetration rates in India.

This partnership between TPEM and RSA aims to boost both solar adoption and electric mobility in Rajasthan, contributing to carbon reduction goals and advancing the state’s commitment to sustainability. Customers who have installed a solar power system at their home or place of business will be eligible for an additional discount on the purchase of a Tata EV. RSA will oversee the certification process, ensuring that eligible customers can access the applicable discount in Rajasthan. The association will also promote the benefits of TPEM’s electric vehicle portfolio across the state.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “Rooftop solar presents a unique opportunity for EV owners, offering the twin advantages of low-cost power and zero-emission mobility. Over90%of EV customers charge at home and nearly30%already use rooftop solar for home charging. By leveraging this synergy, EV users can effectively eliminate fuel costs and enable true zero-cost mobility. In our endeavor to further develop EV infrastructure, we have introduced packages bringing together rooftop solar installations while purchasing our EVs. This MoU with the Rajasthan Solar Association is a crucial step forward in that direction, helping democratize zero-emission mobility.”

Mr. Nitin Agarwal, CEO, Rajasthan Solar Association, said, “This collaboration will mark a revolutionary step in Rajasthan’s electric vehicle consumption as it combines solar power with EVs, representing a significant step in fostering green energy and reducing reliance on traditional fuels, marking a major milestone in Rajasthan’s journey towards a sustainable future.”

SOURCE: Tata Motors