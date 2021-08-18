Tata Motors unveils its second EV for personal segment

Powered by state–of-the-art high voltage electric architecture – Ziptron, new Tata Tigor EV to launch soon

Following the stupendous success of the Nexon EV, which today commands a nearly 70% share in the burgeoning Indian EV market, Tata Motors is now gearing up to launch its second EV offering for the personal segment – the all-new Tigor EV. The Company today unveiled the EV avatar of its Electric Sedan in the signature Teal Blue colour. Powered by its well-proven state–of-the-art high voltage electric architecture – Ziptron, the Tigor EV has been developed based on three pillars of Technology, Comfort and Safety. It comes packed with technology across its powertrain, infotainment, connectivity & charging and promises a comfortable, smooth and relaxing drive. Starting today, Tata Motors will commence bookings for the new Tigor EV at select dealerships at INR 21000.

According to Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head-Marketing, Passenger and Electric Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, “The last few years belonged to the early adopters of EV in India but now it is the time of early majority to move to EV. With an immensely successful experience with the Nexon EV, we can confidently state that EVs are rapidly becoming mainstream. The EV market has reached an inflection point and we need to cater to diverse customer needs and democratize the EV market further with another accessible and contemporary EV product. We are ecstatic to unveil our second electric car in the personal segment. With the all-new Tigor EV we want to lead this evolution to mainstream EVs in India with a message to all automotive enthusiasts to Evolve to Electric.”

“Built on 5 strong pillars of Performance, Technology, Reliability, Charging and Comfort, the Ziptron technology has enabled Tata Motors to dispel, to a large degree, the popular myths surrounding the EVs today with respect to power, monsoon usage, reliability, suitability for long distance driving, frequency of charging and so on. With growing demand for EVs, it is imperative to offer a choice of EV options to customers who want to switch to electric and we are delighted to extend the high voltage Ziptron EV architecture to our second offering in the personal EV segment – the Tigor EV,” said Mr. Anand Kulkarni, Vice President, Product Line, Electric Vehicle and ALFA Architecture – Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors.

SOURCE: Tata Motors