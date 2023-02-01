Tata Motors registered total sales of 81,069 units in January 2023, grows by 6.4% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for January 2023 stood at 81,069 vehicles, compared to 76,210 units during January 2022.

Domestic Sales Performance:

CategoryJanuary 2023 January 2022Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales79,68172,48510%

Commercial Vehicles:

CategoryJanuary 2023 January 2022Growth
(Y-o-Y)
M&HCV10,7368,66024%
I&LCV4,0135,526-27%
Passenger Carriers2,8511,69368%
SCV cargo and pickup14,09415,829-11%
Total CV Domestic31,69431,7080%
CV IB1,0863,560-69%
Total CV32,78035,268-7%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in January 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,716 units, compared to 13,271 units in January 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in January 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,057 units compared to 14,958 units in January 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

CategoryJanuary 2023January 2022Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total PV Domestic (includes EV)47,98740,77718%
PV IB30216583%
Total PV (includes EV)48,28940,94218%
EV (IB + Domestic)4,1332,98239%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors

