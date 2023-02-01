Tata Motors registered total sales of 81,069 units in January 2023, grows by 6.4% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for January 2023 stood at 81,069 vehicles, compared to 76,210 units during January 2022

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for January 2023 stood at 81,069 vehicles, compared to 76,210 units during January 2022.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category January 2023 January 2022 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 79,681 72,485 10%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category January 2023 January 2022 Growth

(Y-o-Y) M&HCV 10,736 8,660 24% I&LCV 4,013 5,526 -27% Passenger Carriers 2,851 1,693 68% SCV cargo and pickup 14,094 15,829 -11% Total CV Domestic 31,694 31,708 0% CV IB 1,086 3,560 -69% Total CV 32,780 35,268 -7%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in January 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,716 units, compared to 13,271 units in January 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in January 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,057 units compared to 14,958 units in January 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category January 2023 January 2022 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 47,987 40,777 18% PV IB 302 165 83% Total PV (includes EV) 48,289 40,942 18% EV (IB + Domestic) 4,133 2,982 39%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors