Tata Motors registered total sales of 81,069 units in January 2023, grows by 6.4% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for January 2023 stood at 81,069 vehicles, compared to 76,210 units during January 2022.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|January 2023
|January 2022
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|79,681
|72,485
|10%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|January 2023
|January 2022
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|M&HCV
|10,736
|8,660
|24%
|I&LCV
|4,013
|5,526
|-27%
|Passenger Carriers
|2,851
|1,693
|68%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|14,094
|15,829
|-11%
|Total CV Domestic
|31,694
|31,708
|0%
|CV IB
|1,086
|3,560
|-69%
|Total CV
|32,780
|35,268
|-7%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in January 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 14,716 units, compared to 13,271 units in January 2022.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in January 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,057 units compared to 14,958 units in January 2022.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|January 2023
|January 2022
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|47,987
|40,777
|18%
|PV IB
|302
|165
|83%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|48,289
|40,942
|18%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|4,133
|2,982
|39%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors