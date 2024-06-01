Tata Motors registered total sales of 76,766 units in May 2024

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2024 stood at 76,766 vehicles, compared to 74,973 units during May 2023.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|May 2024
|May 2023
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|75,173
|73,448
|2%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|May 2024
|May 2023
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|HCV Trucks
|7,924
|8,160
|-3%
|ILMCV Trucks
|4,478
|3,450
|30%
|Passenger Carriers
|4,737
|3,874
|22%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|11,337
|12,086
|-6%
|CV Domestic
|28,476
|27,570
|3%
|CV IB
|1,215
|1,419
|-14%
|Total CV
|29,691
|28,989
|2%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,987 units, compared to 11,776 units in May 2023.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,532 units compared to 12,292 units in May 2023.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|May 2024
|May 2023
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|46,697
|45,878
|2%
|PV IB
|378
|106
|257%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|47,075
|45,984
|2%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|5,558
|5,805
|-4%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors