Tata Motors registered total sales of 76,766 units in May 2024

Total CV Sales of 29,691 units, 2% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for May 2024 stood at 76,766 vehicles, compared to 74,973 units during May 2023.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category May 2024 May 2023 % change

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 75,173 73,448 2%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category May 2024 May 2023 Growth

(Y-o-Y) HCV Trucks 7,924 8,160 -3% ILMCV Trucks 4,478 3,450 30% Passenger Carriers 4,737 3,874 22% SCV cargo and pickup 11,337 12,086 -6% CV Domestic 28,476 27,570 3% CV IB 1,215 1,419 -14% Total CV 29,691 28,989 2%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in May 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,987 units, compared to 11,776 units in May 2023.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in May 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,532 units compared to 12,292 units in May 2023.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category May 2024 May 2023 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 46,697 45,878 2% PV IB 378 106 257% Total PV (includes EV) 47,075 45,984 2% EV (IB + Domestic) 5,558 5,805 -4%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors