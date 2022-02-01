Tata Motors registered total sales of 76,210 units in January 2022, Grows by 27% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for January 2022 stood at 76,210 vehicles, compared to 59,866 units during January 2021.

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for January 2022 stood at 76,210 vehicles, compared to 59,866 units during January 2021.

Domestic Sales Performance:

CategoryJan 2022 Jan 2021% change
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales72,48557,64926%

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:

CategoryJan 2022Jan 2021% change
(Y-o-Y)
M&HCV8,6608,3234%
I&LCV5,5264,95512%
Passenger Carriers1,6931,00768%
SCV cargo and pickup15,82916,386-3%
Total CV Domestic31,70830,6713%
CV Exports3,5602,14566%
Total CV35,26832,8167%

Total MHCVs sale in January 2022 including M&HCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 10,655 units, compared to 9,452 units in January 2021.

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:

CategoryJan 2022 Jan 2021% change
(Y-o-Y)
PV ICE37,88526,46443%
PV EV2,892514463%
Total PV Domestic40,77726,97851%

SOURCE: Tata Motors

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here