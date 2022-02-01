Tata Motors registered total sales of 76,210 units in January 2022, Grows by 27% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for January 2022 stood at 76,210 vehicles, compared to 59,866 units during January 2021.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|Jan 2022
|Jan 2021
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|72,485
|57,649
|26%
Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|Jan 2022
|Jan 2021
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|M&HCV
|8,660
|8,323
|4%
|I&LCV
|5,526
|4,955
|12%
|Passenger Carriers
|1,693
|1,007
|68%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|15,829
|16,386
|-3%
|Total CV Domestic
|31,708
|30,671
|3%
|CV Exports
|3,560
|2,145
|66%
|Total CV
|35,268
|32,816
|7%
Total MHCVs sale in January 2022 including M&HCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 10,655 units, compared to 9,452 units in January 2021.
Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|Jan 2022
|Jan 2021
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|PV ICE
|37,885
|26,464
|43%
|PV EV
|2,892
|514
|463%
|Total PV Domestic
|40,777
|26,978
|51%
SOURCE: Tata Motors