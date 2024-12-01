Tata Motors registered total sales of 74,753 units in November 2024

Total PV Sales of 47,117 units, 2% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for November 2024 stood at 74,753 vehicles, compared to 74,172 units during November 2023.

Domestic sales performance:

Category November 2024 November 2023 % change
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales 73,246 72,647 1%

Commercial vehicles:

Category November 2024 November 2023 Growth
(Y-o-Y)
HCV Trucks 7,586 8,253 -8%
ILMCV Trucks 4,374 4,385 0%
Passenger Carriers 3,022 2,130 42%
SCV cargo and pickup 11,201 11,811 -5%
CV Domestic 26,183 26,579 -1%
CV IB 1,453 1,450 0%
Total CV 27,636 28,029 -1%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in November 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,481 units, compared to 12,303 units in November 2023.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in November 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,230 units compared to 12,895 units in November 2023

Passenger vehicles:

Category November 2024 November 2023 Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 47,063 46,068 2%
PV IB 54 75 -28%
Total PV (includes EV) 47,117 46,143 2%
EV (IB + Domestic) 5202 4,761 9%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors

