Tata Motors registered total sales of 74,753 units in November 2024

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for November 2024 stood at 74,753 vehicles, compared to 74,172 units during November 2023.
Domestic sales performance:
|Category
|November 2024
|November 2023
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|73,246
|72,647
|1%
Commercial vehicles:
|Category
|November 2024
|November 2023
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|HCV Trucks
|7,586
|8,253
|-8%
|ILMCV Trucks
|4,374
|4,385
|0%
|Passenger Carriers
|3,022
|2,130
|42%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|11,201
|11,811
|-5%
|CV Domestic
|26,183
|26,579
|-1%
|CV IB
|1,453
|1,450
|0%
|Total CV
|27,636
|28,029
|-1%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in November 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,481 units, compared to 12,303 units in November 2023.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in November 2024, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,230 units compared to 12,895 units in November 2023
Passenger vehicles:
|Category
|November 2024
|November 2023
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|47,063
|46,068
|2%
|PV IB
|54
|75
|-28%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|47,117
|46,143
|2%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|5202
|4,761
|9%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors